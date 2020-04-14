Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 48-hour curfew imposed in Shillong after Meghalaya reports first COVID-19 case; Assam's tally rises to 31

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in China Latest Update China's imported coronavirus cases climb to 1,464 China continued to grapple with imported cases of coronavirus after stamping out the disease from its epicentre Wuhan as it reported 89 infections on Monday and the rise in asymptomatic patients posed serious concern for authorities, health officials said on Tuesday. COVID-19 cases have been increasing again after the country managed to contain the first wave of infections as hundreds of Chinese nationals returned home from various countries, including European nations, US, Russia and Iran, to escape the fallout of the pandemic. China's National Commission (NHC) in its daily report on Tuesday said 89 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three local infections, were reported on Monday in the country. All three new locally transmitted cases were reported in Guangdong Province, it said.

Coronavirus in US Latest Update New York, California and other states plan for reopening as coronavirus crisis eases Seven Northeastern US states and the three West Coast states banded together on Monday in regional pacts to forge coordinated, gradual economic reopenings as the coronavirus crisis finally appeared to be ebbing, while stressing the need for precautions to avoid a resurgence of infections. Announcements from the New York-led group of East Coast governors, and a similar compact formed by California, Oregon, and Washington state, came after President Donald Trump declared that any decision on restarting the US economy was up to him, reported Reuters. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was teaming up with his counterparts in adjacent New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to devise the best strategies for easing stay-at-home orders imposed last month to curb coronavirus transmissions.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Antiviral drug remdesivir may be effective in stopping replication of coronavirus, says ICMR The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said antiviral drug remdesivir, which was used during the Ebola outbreak, may be highly effective in stopping the replication mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. The ICMR said research on its efficacy in the treatment of COVID-19 is a part of WHO's "Solidarity Trial". According to a recently published study in the New England Journal of Medicine, two out of three critically ill coronavirus infected patients who were on oxygen support or on ventilators showed signs of improvement when they were administered remdesivir.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra's medical staff Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state. Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, said the "Fan" actor's contribution will help the healthcare workers immensely. Replying to the minister, Shah Rukh said everyone is united in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The development comes weeks after it was announced that Shah Rukh''s NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals. Recently, the actor, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients. Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Update Stock markets shut today India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday. Financial markets will resume trading on Wednesday, 15 April. On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.3 percent at 8,993.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 1.51 percent lower at 30,690.02. The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.4954 percent, while the rupee settled at 76.2290 to the dollar.

Coronavirus Latest Update COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, says WHO The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva that the organisation was constantly learning about the new virus sweeping the globe, which has now killed nearly 115,000 people and infected over 1.8 million. "We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic," he said. WHO says 18,500 people died of "swine flu", or H1N1, which was first uncovered in Mexico and the United States in March 2009, but the Lancet medical estimated the toll to be between 151,700 and 575,400.

Coronavirus in India Latest Update 'May we get more strength to fight COVID-19': PM greets people across India on the various festivals being marked Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet citizens across India on various festivals being marked on Tuesday. "May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID=19 in times to come', added the prime minister. Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh Latest Update Mathura private hospital nurse tests positive, total cases in district at 5 A nurse of a private hospital in Mathura was found coronavirus positive on Monday, a day after a 14-year-old boy also tested positive for the infection, officials said. The district administration intensified its containment efforts in the area, the officials said, as the total number of positive cases in the district reached five. While one minor was found COVID-19 positive in Oal Village of Mathura on Sunday, a nurse of a private hospital was found positive on Monday, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. They have been kept in isolation, he said. He said after the positive case reported from the Oal village, 40 more samples were taken and sent for testing. Cluster containment measures have been intensified with sanitization of the entire area, he said. He said, the 14-year-old had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Gopalgarh Bharatpur Markaj on 9 March along with 14 others.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Update Secondary contact of Markaz attendee tests positive in Assam; state tally rises to 31 Assam on Monday reported one more COVID-19 positive case, taking the state tally to 31. The fresh coronavirus positive case has been reported from the Goalpara district. Confirming the report, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new case is the secondary contact of the Nizamuddin Markaz case. Assam has reported two positive cases for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. On Monday morning, one coronavirus positive case was reported from Dhubri district. Alert ~ A person from Goalpara, and secondary contact of people associated with #NizamuddinMarkaz, has been confirmed as #COVID19 positive. The total number of #Covid patients in #Assam now stands at 31.



Update at 11.55 pm / April 13 #AssamCovidCount — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 13, 2020

Coronavirus in Meghalaya Latest Update Meghalaya reports first COVID-19 case, 48-hour curfew imposed in Shillong The Meghalaya government has imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the state capital on 12 April, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. "Meghalaya has detected its first COVID-19 case in Shillong. This situation has come despite all the measures being taken by the government. In light of this, I urge citizens not to panic. We are closely monitoring the situation and we are prepared to deal with it. We have imposed complete curfew in Shillong for the next 48 hours," Sangma said on Monday. The Meghalaya Chief Minister appealed to the public to abide by the curfew and not venture out of their houses.

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Meghalaya government has imposed 48 hours curfew in Shillong with the first case of coronavirus being detected in the state capital on 12 April, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The Union health ministry on Monday said that 905 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 9,352 and deaths to 324.

In what comes as a positive development on the penultimate day of a nationwide lockdown, 25 districts across 15 states which had detected COVID-19 infections earlier have contained the spread and reported no new cases in 14 days, the ministry said.

The districts are Gondia (Maharashtra), Raj Nand Gaon (Chhattisgarh), Davangiri (Karnataka), South Goa, Wayanad and Kottayam (Kerala), West Imphal (Manipur), Rajouri (J&K), Aizwal West (Mizoram), Mahe in Puducherry, SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda and Munger in Bihar, Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Panipat, Rohtak and Sirsa in Haryana, Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand and Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and is likely to talk about the further course of action to deal with the crisis posed by virus.

Cases in Maharashtra cross 2,000, count in Delhi up to 1,154

As many as 25 staff members of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital tested positive for coronavirus and number of cases in the city has reached 1549. The number of those who have died has reached 100 in the city.

Maharashtra with 2,064 cases continues to be the worst affected followed by Delhi with 1,154 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1075 cases. The number of containment zones in Delhi has been increased to 47.

New cases have been reported from several states including Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Nagaland reported its first COVID-19 case following which several localities and a hospital in Dimapur have been sealed.

Uttarakhand Health Department said that no new positive COVID-19 case emerged in the state for the fifth day in a row.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted till Sunday. "Of these 14,855 tests took place at 156 government labs and 1,913 tests happened at 69 private labs on Sunday," ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

"At the pace at which we are conducting tests today, we have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next six weeks easily," the ICMR official said.

He said a consignment of COVID-19 kits is expected to arrive from China on 15 April.

Administrative measures

The Union Health Ministry informed that 78,000 self-help group members of 27 states have produced 1.96 crore masks under the State Rural Livelihood Missions.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna package, over 30,000 poor people have been provided financial support of Rs 28,256 crore during the lockdown up to April 10. This includes support of Rs 19.86 crore to Jan Dhan Yojna women account holders who were transferred Rs 9,930 crores.

"Under the PM Kisan Yojna, 6.93 crore farmers have been provided support of Rs 13,855 crore. Under social assistance programmes 2.82 crore widows, senior citizens and disabled have been provided support of Rs 1,405 crore," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry, said.

Agarwal also said that the Core Strategy Group on COVID-19 was working on rapid and economical diagnostics as well as new drugs.

"The group has been formed, based on a detailed review of COVID-19 research, undertaken by Union Health Minister Harshvardhan along with CSIR and its 38 labs. The group is working on digital and molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, new drugs, repurposing of drugs and associated production processes," he said.

In Delhi, traders at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi have been told to follow the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers to maintain social distancing. There will be staggered time for sale of vegetables and fruits in the mandis.

The Chandigarh government said all government schools and government-aided schools will be having summer vacations from 15 April till 15 May. The private schools will be advised to synchronise the same.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has started a helpline through which we want to connect non-resident Assamese.

"They can call 9615471547, we'll register them. Once registered, we'll transfer an amount which will help them in surviving in another state till lockdown is completely lifted. We have also started an initiative to help the people who are stuck in different countries. To those residents of Assam, we have transferred $ 1,000."

He added, "Another initiative was to help critically ill patients, like those suffering from cancer, kidney and liver ailment. We have transferred Rs 25,000 each to all those patients so that they can continue to get treatment wherever they are today."

Global picture

The global toll of the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,14,539 on Monday, according to the AFP tally.

"More than 1,853,300 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 395,000 are now considered recovered," India Today reported.

Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity, Reuters reported.

Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17,489 on Monday, up 517 from 16,972 on Sunday, the Spanish health ministry said. Confirmed cases totalled 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day.

However, this was the smallest proportional daily increase in the number of deaths and new infections.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recuperating from his Covid-19 hospitalisation at his country retreat of Chequers, where he has been joined by his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds.

Downing Street has said that the prime minister would not be returning to work immediately and will be based at the sprawling 1,000-acre estate in Buckinghamshire, south-east England, for a recovery period on medical advice.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab continues to deputise for Johnson as the UK entered a fourth week in lockdown on Monday and the country's total coronavirus death toll hit 10,612. UK ministers are required by law to review the strict social distancing measures by Thursday.

In a video message issued after his discharge from St Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday, Johnson, 55, urged the public to continue to follow the stay-at-home advice in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 08:10:10 IST

Tags : Corona Cases In Mumbai Live Count List, Corona Virus, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus In Nagaland, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus India Mumbai, Coronavirus Latest News, Coronavirus Live Updates, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Oubtreak, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 In India, Lav Agarwal, Lockdown, Lockdown Extension, Meghalaya, Meghalaya Coronavirus, Meghalaya Covid 19, Meghalaya News, Nagaland Coronavirus, NewsTracker, North East News, PM Narendra Modi, Shillong, Shillong News