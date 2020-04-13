Coronavirus Outbreak: Ajay Devgn says he is 'disgusted and angry' with those attacking healthcare workers

Ajay Devgn on Sunday said he is "disgusted" over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior star's reaction comes weeks after several Bollywood stars condemned gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and other frontliners who are managing the COVID-19 outbreak in different parts of the country.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus lockdown)

"Disgusted and angry to read reports of 'educated' persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions," wrote Devgn on Twitter.

Here is his tweet

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals😡#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

Bollywood personalities including Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal among others have expressed their discomfort over the attacks on healthcare workers in the past.

Earlier last month, Devgn along with several other Bollywood celebrities had featured in a video appealing everyone to be safe during the outbreak. The video was made on behalf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray by Rohit Shetty Picturez.

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,312 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 12:53:53 IST

Tags : Ajay Devgn, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Healthcare Workers, Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor