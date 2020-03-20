Coronavirus pandemic: Varun Dhawan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt urge citizens to remain safe
Many A-list actors from Bollywood recently got together to talk about COVID-19, and how to keep yourself and the country safe.
As part of the Maharashtra Government's initiative, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared this video on his social media, appealing everyone to be safe during these trying times.
The video, which features Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khuranna, is made by Rohit Shetty Picturez on behalf of the chief minister.
Check out the video
Thank you @itsrohitshetty @amitabhbachchan @aliaabhatt @akshaykumar @anilskapoor @madhuridixitnene @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @theshilpashetty @varundvn @arjunkapoor @ayushmannk for coming together and helping us fight the #waragainstvirus
Through the clip, the actors are seen giving essential advice to citizens on how to tackle coronavirus. Tips, like washing hands regularly with clean water or covering faces while sneezing, were given as best practices to combat the disease.
In the wake of the pandemic, Thackeray recently announced lockdown of all non-essential shops and offices in Mumbai, MMR region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur on Friday. He further added all offices will have to work from home, and if that is not possible then they will have to shut their offices.
But he stated that there is no plan to stop local trains or bus services in the state. He said these stringent measures had to be put in force as people were not practicing social distancing. He also said the government is working on measures to mitigate the financial crisis.
Check out the video of Uddhav Thackeray addressing citizens of Maharashtra
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 15:23:44 IST
