Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Odisha becomes fourth state to extend lockdown till 30 April; US COVID-19 toll overtakes Italy's with over 20,000 deaths

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Visuals from Bandra–Worli sea link in Mumbai as lockdown remains imposed Mumbai: Low vehicular movement seen at Bandra–Worli Sea Link as the nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown remains imposed. pic.twitter.com/PyEUA2e3Qq — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

Coronavirus in France Latest Update France reports drop in COVID-19 toll; over 13,800 reported France on Saturday reported a lower daily COVID-19 toll, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level. The French health authorities said in a statement that 345 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes - 635 over the last 24 hours - to bring the total toll to 13,832. The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes, a total of 987.

Coronavirus in Australia Latest Update Australian, New Zealand passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise return home More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders landed in Melbourne on Sunday after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship off Uruguay, officials said. An unmarked charter plane arrived in the morning at Melbourne's Tullamarine carrying roughly 110 passengers from the Greg Mortimer liner, according to AFP. A small group of New Zealanders immediately transferred to a separate charter plane bound for Auckland. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne confirmed the flight had landed safely, tweeting: "Thanks to all involved, a very complex undertaking."

Coronavirus in United States Latest Update US COVID-19 toll overtakes Italy's with over 20,000 deaths The United States now has now overtaken Italy to have the highest death toll from coronavirus in the world. The latest data, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, shows more than 20,000 people in the US have now died. The grim milestone comes shortly after the US became the first nation to record more than 2,000 virus deaths in a single day.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Dairy farmers in Nashik suffer as milk prices drop to Rs 30 per lt Dairy farmers in Nashik are facing losses due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the novel coronavirus. The prices of milk slumped on sinking demand as hotels and tea stalls remain shut. Milk is now sold at Rs 30-35 per litre in the city. A farmer said, "We used to sell milk at Rs 50-55 per litre, now we've to sell it at Rs 30-35 per litre. Demand is low as hotels and tea stalls are closed. It's becoming difficult to manage expenses".

Coronavirus in Bihar Latest Update 16-yr-old tests positive in Begusarai taking Bihar's COVID-19 tally to 64 Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Begusarai, according to the state Health Department. Others who have tested positive are two men aged 40 and 63. With this, the total number of positive cases in Bihar has risen to 64.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Update Indore records highest daily-jump of 49 COVID-19 cases The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore continued on Saturday with 49 more people testing positive for the respiratory disease, according to the bulletin issued by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College. The tally climbed to 298 in the city. The latest spike in Indore's confirmed cases has surpassed the previous record a few days back when the city had reported 40 cases in a single day.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Six employees of Taj group test positive in Mumbai At least six employees working at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Towers hotel in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital said on Saturday. Indian Hotels Company, which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have been found positive

for virus, but did not specify the number. "Six Taj hotel employees are being treated at Bombay Hospital and they tested positive to COVID-19. They are recovering and their condition is stable now," Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital, said.

Odisha to extend lockdown till 30 April Odisha joined Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal on Sunday to become the latest state to extend the ongoing lockdown till 30 April, after witnessing a continuous surge in the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus cases. The nationwide COVID-19 toll rose to 242 on Saturday, with more than 7,500 cases having been reported so far.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update Maharashtra remains worst COVID-hit state, accounts for one-fifth of total cases across nation The virus continued to spread further in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country, now accounting for one-fifth of the total cases and nearly 46 percent of the 242 deaths in the country while numbers in Tamil Nadu surged to 969 and confirmed cases in the National Capital Delhi crossed the 1,000 mark. A broad "consensus" on extending the lockdown emerged on Saturday during a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that restrictions may be tweaked as it was important to save livelihoods along with lives.

India registered an increase of 768 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday taking the tally to 7,529 and the toll to 242 while a consensus seem to emerge among states to extend the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 71 foreign nationals.

However, according to, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Saturday showed at least 8,016 cases and 261 deaths.

A broad "consensus" on extending the lockdown emerged on Saturday during a meeting of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating that restrictions may be tweaked as it was important to save livelihoods along with lives.

India is currently under a 21-day nationwide lockdown since 25 March. The current spell of the lockdown, billed as the world's largest shutdown to check the spread of the infection, ends on Tuesday.

There were also indications that the extension in lockdown may come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities with sources saying that there were various proposals being considered, including lesser restrictions in areas unaffected by the virus spread.

The government officials said guidelines for the second phase of lockdown would be announced in next few days, even as Yediyurappa, after the interaction, said the extended lockdown period of two weeks would be different from the current 21-day spell.

"Talking about the Exit Plan from lockdown, the prime minister said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extension of lockdown by another two weeks," the official statement released after the meeting said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Telangana announced extension of the lockdkown till 30 April. Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond 14 April .

Madhya Pradesh records 17 deaths, says health minisitry On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh registered the maximum 17 deaths due to COVID-19, followed by 13 from Maharashtra, two each from Gujarat and Telengana, and one each from Delhi and Assam. Of the total 242 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 110 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 33, Gujarat at 19 and Delhi at 14. Punjab registered 11 deaths, Telengana nine fatalities and Tamil Nadu eight. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while five people have lost their lives in West Bengal. Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh have reported four fatalities each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data. According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 1,574, followed by Tamil Nadu at 911 and Delhi at 903. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 553 in Rajasthan followed by 504 in Telengana and 443 in Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh has 433, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 381, Kerala at 364 and Gujarat at 308. The number of novel coronavirus cases have risen to 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu and Kashmir and 177 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 132 COVID-19 positive cases so far and West Bengal 126. Bihar has reported 60 cases while Odisha has 48 coronavirus cases. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients followed by Himachal Pradesh with 28 cases. Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh have 18 cases each while Jharkhand has 17 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each. These numbers, however, don't reflect those reported by state officials, as it takes time to update figures to the national database maintained by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra tops tally among states as toll rises to 127

Based on figures released by state officials, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,761 on Saturday with 187 new patients being reported positive.

Out of the 1761 positive patients, 1,146 are in Mumbai, followed by 228 from Pune.

A state health department statement also said that 17 coronavirus patients died during the day, including 12 in Mumbai. With this the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rose to 127.

Of 17 patients who died on Saturday, 16 were also suffering from other ailments such as diabetes, high BP, asthma and heart disease.

Two patients also suffered from tuberculosis, the statement said.

As many as 36,771 persons have been tested in the state so far while 38,800 persons are in home quarantine and 4,964 in institutional quarantine. As many as 208 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, state health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday that Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the "red zone" as they have reported 91 percent of the total positive cases in Maharashtra. Tope made the announcement soon after Thackeray extended the lockdown period in the state till April 30.

Tamil Nadu crosses 900 mark

The situation though not as grim as Maharashtra, the number of cases in the National Capital mounted to 1,069, the second highest in the country, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported on Saturday, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March. By Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 903 including 14 deaths.

With five more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

Tamil Nadu reported 58 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, taking the tally to 969 and the toll from the virus to 10.

Rajasthan recorded 117 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 678, an official said.

The virus has so far claimed eight lives in the state. Jaipur has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 286.

Rajasthan is under a lockdown from March 22, three days before the nationwide one was enforced, while large-scale survey and screening is underway to trace the contagion.

Red, orange, green zones may come up during extended lockdown

According to PTI, the Centre is likely to categorise the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the number of COVID-19 cases during the proposed extended period of lockdown and might allow limited services to function in the safe zones.

There will be no activity in the red zones -- the districts where sizeable number of cases were detected or areas which were declared hotspots, the news agency said.

In the orange zones -- where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases -- minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed.

Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.

ICMR yet to receive five lakh antibody testing kits

According to PTI, the Indian Council of Medical Research has still not received the five lakh antibody testing kits it had ordered to conduct rapid testing in coronavirus hotspots.

"Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by the ICMR have not been received yet," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR.

Elaborating on tests for the virus at the daily brieifing, Gangakhedkar said that over 1.7 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country so far, of which 16,564 were tested on Friday.

Out of these 16,564 samples, 14,210 were tested in 146 government laboratories under the ICMR network and the remaining at 67 private labs.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal elaborated on India's preparedness to deal with the challenge of the virus, saying 586 hospitals have been earmarked as dedicated COVID-19 facilities at state and Central level with capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,836 ICU beds reserved for such patients.

"This figure is being augmented every day, based on the evolving situation," he said.

Agarwal also asserted that the country has no shortage of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to counter the coronavirus infection.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 08:30:46 IST

