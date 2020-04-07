You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Aamir Khan donates to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM relief fund; extends support to workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

FP Staff Apr 07, 2020 19:30 PM IST

Like many Bollywood celebrities, Aamir Khan too has pledged his support in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Khan has donated to Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund as well as the Maharashtra relief fund. The actor has also extended support to the daily wage workers involved in the making of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Aamir Khan

The drama, a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, was in the middle of shooting when the three week long lockdown was announced. Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing screen space with Khan after 3 Idiots.

Here is Adarsh's tweet

Khan has been using his social media presence to spread awareness about COVID-19, like sharing important helpline numbers. The actor has supported various causes in the past and had also hosted a talk show Satyamev Jayate where he discussed social issues prevalent in the country like sexual abuse, domestic violence, untouchability.

Salman Khan had extended his support to the workers in Bollywood via his Being Human Foundation. Recently, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced that his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment would be giving bonuses to over 400 employees, which will encourage them to donate to the cause as well. Hrithik Roshan has partnered with an NGO to facilitate 1.2 lakh meals for senior citizens, daily wage workers and low-income group during the lockdown period.

Today, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled a short film titled Family, which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, and Prosenjit Chatterjee also feature in the short.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

 

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 19:30:43 IST

