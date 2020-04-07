Coronavirus Outbreak: Sajid Nadiadwala announces bonus for over 400 employees, encourages them to donate

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced that over 400 employees, including daily wage workers, of his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) will be given a bonus and also pledged to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and the Chief Minister''s relief fund.

Nadiadwala said their employees will be given a bonus so as to empower them to participate and donate more to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In addition to this, financial aid of Rs 10,000 plus a bonus will be given to every daily wager associated with NGE.

"We have announced a bonus for each of our employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute. Hereby paying back to society and fulfilling their responsibilities towards our country and humanity, as compassionate global citizens," Nadiadwala said in a statement.

"It gives me immense pride to inform that each and every employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he added.

According to the press release, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation have contributed towards PM-CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister''s relief fund, Motion Pictures and TV Producers Welfare Trust, Shree Bhairav Seva Samiti and Film Industry Welfare Trust.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 16:55:31 IST

