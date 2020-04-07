Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested

Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Ajay Bhalla writes to states to ensure accessibility to medical oxygen is smooth A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said, "As part of maintaining smooth supply of essential items in the country, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to State chief secretaries to give special attention on keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle-free. "It has been emphasized upon as there is a critical need to maintain an adequate supply of medical oxygen in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and as medical oxygen is also included in the national list and WHO's list of essential medicines."

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates One doctor, 11 nurses in Delhi State Cancer Institute tests positive for COVID-19 One more doctor and 11 nursing officers of Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of two doctors and 16 nursing officers of the Institute have tested positive till now, ANI reported.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh today Four new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 18, said RD Dhiman, Aditional Chief Secretary Health Department, Himachal Pradesh.

Coronavirus in France Latest Updates France reports 833 new COVID-19 deaths France on Monday reported 833 new coronavirus deaths, bringing total toll to 8,911, AFP reported.

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates Boris Johnson still admitted to hospital as 'precautionary measure' UK prime minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital with "persistent symptoms", including a fever, on Sunday evening, BBC reported. Johnson tested positive for coronavirus at least a week ago. The report said that the admission to a hospital was a "precautionary measure" and that he continues to remain in charge of the UK government. Earlier on Monday Johnson tweeted about the development. Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Uddhav Thackeray over 'plight of nurses' in Mumbai Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,"I'd like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding plight of nurses in Mumbai.They're requesting necessary steps be taken to provide PPE and separate accommodation to employees COVID19 positive". Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Maharashtra CM,"I'd like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding plight of nurses in Mumbai.They're requesting necessary steps be taken to provide PPE&separate accommodation to employees COVID19 positive". pic.twitter.com/HE33a51yUO — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Microbiologist advises against use of Ivermectin A lot of press on Ivermectin, a head-lice drug with potential activity against the novel coronavirus.



Problems/caveats:

1. Work is in vitro only, in cell lines, not in people

2. Very high singe dose at concentration of 5 uM

3. Unknown toxicity profile

4. Unknown mode of action pic.twitter.com/UHvQOwDfqv — AM (@bhalomanush) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in UK Latest Updates UK coronavirus toll increases by 439 to 5,373 The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 439 to 5,373 people as of 1600 GMT on April 5, the health ministry said on Monday. As of 0800 GMT on April 6, a total of 208,837 people had been tested of which 51,608 were positive, it said. (Reuters)

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Jaslok Hospital suspends OPD department after patient tests positive for COVID-19 A statement released by Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital said, "The patient who was admitted in the hospital for different illness, with no travel history was tested positive about few days back and we had sensed the need to make diligent checks amongst staff & patients starting then, to ensure safety. In continuation to the precautionary measure, the hospital has suspended its OPD services and elective admissions temporarily only to plan alternatively for a situation like this to be avoided in near future. We have assured the authorities that we will resume right after all measures to eradicate suspect are taken."

Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates Tripura reports first COVID-19 case The first COVID-19 positive case was reported in Tripura on Monday, reports said. A 45-year-old woman is reportedly the patient and is admitted in the Agartala Government Medical College hospital. She is from the Gomati district Alert!



First #COVID19 positive case detected at Tripura. The patient is from Udaipur.



Don't Panic, we are taking proper care of the patient.



Stay Home Stay Safe.



Update at: 8PM / April 6 — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates ANI issues apology for report on Telangana lockdown extention One of ANI's editor Ishaan Prakash apologised for the news agency's inaccurate report on Telangana government's decision on extending the lockdown in the state. Earlier, the report said that Telangana chief minister KCR had announed that the nationwide lockdown would be extended till 3 June. Later, they clarified that that KCR had only suggested an extention. It was a suggestion for an extension not an announcement. Terrible error on our part, sorry all. https://t.co/GOev6JC4re — ishaan prakash (@ishaan_ANI) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR says over one lakh samples tested A total of 1,01,068 samples have been tested till 9 pm on 6 Aprill , ICMR said.

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates 63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh Sixty-three new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Monday including 43 in Bhopal, 16 in Indore, one each in Betul, Vidisha and Ujjain and one more in another district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 256, said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Health Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus in Odisha Latest Updates 32-yr-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha One 32-year-old man from Odisha's Kendrapada who had returned from Dubai on 24 March is confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Tea seller near Thackeray residence tests positive for COVID-19 A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra chief minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday. As a precautionary measure, the BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area. "The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said. (PTI)

Coronavirus in Goa Latest Updates Goa govt to conduct health survey from 11 to 13 April Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that an extensive survey is scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 13 April. "The health survey will map the travel history of people and check whether anyone is having symptoms like that of COVID-19. Our government servants including teachers and anganwadi workers will visit every house booth-wise. By engaging 7,000 to 8,000 government servants, survey would be conducted on three days."

Coronavirus in Gujarat Latest Updates 15 places in Gujarat cluster quarantined, 2 more COVID-19 reported Gujarat principal secretary Jayanti Ravi said that two more coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Surat, taking the total number of cases in the state to 146. Additionally, 87 cases in the state are of local transmission. She added that a total of 15 places in Gujarat are cluster quarantined — three places in Surat, two in Vadodara, two in Bhavnagar and eight in Ahmedabad.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Pregnant woman in Mumbai passes away, state toll at 52 A 38-year-old pregnant woman from Mumbai's Nalasopara who tested positive for coronavirus, passed away on Monday at Nair House, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation was quoted as saying by ANI. Meanwhile, the state health department said that 120 new COVID-19 positive cases and seven deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra to 868, with 52 deaths.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates MPs across party lines come together to form national action group over COVID-19 Members of Parliament across parties have come together with public health experts to form a 'national action group' to "generate concrete and scalable solutions" to tackle the effect of the pandemic, The Indian Express reported. "The MPs include GVL Narsimha Rao (BJP), Jamyang Tshering Namgyal (BJP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Danish Ali (BSP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Mahau Moitra (TMC), Varun Gandhi (BJP) among others," the report said.

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates No extension of lockdown in Telangana yet, ANI quotes CMO In a clarification of the report that the Telangana government was planning to extend the lockdown in the state, ANI quoted the Telangana Chief Minister's Office as saying that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao only suggested extension of lockdown for two more weeks after 15 April. "He took a reference from BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until 3 June. No announcement of extension yet," the report said. Earlier, ANI reported that the Telangana government had announced an extension of the lockdown.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Over 25,000 people under quarantine in Telangana Telangana chief minister KC Rao said that as of Monday, 25,937 people have been under quarantine, who are all people who have come from abroad. "There are 308 active positive cases in state now. There are 172 positive cases who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi event and through them another 93 people got the virus," he said.

Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates Lockdown to continue in Telangana till 3 June Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced that the lockdown over coronavirus shall continue in the state after 14 April till 3 June. The 21-day day lockdown as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March and is bound to end on 14 April.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates Railways sets up three COVID-19 hospitals in Karnataka The South Western Railways on Monday said that three fully funcitonal hospitals for COVID-19 treatment had been set up in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubli. 1) At Divisional Railway Hospital in Bengaluru, a 50-bedded hospital with six ICU beds, has become fully operational for those tested positive for COVID-19 2) At Divisional Railway Hospital in Mysuru, 74 beds out of 101 beds are earmarked for COVID-19 patients, with six HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds, six monitors, two ventilators and other essential equipment for emergencies. 3) Central Hospital in Hubli is a 150 bedded hospital, of which 30 bedded isolation block has been earmarked for COVID-19 patients. The 30-bedded isolation block is prepared with eight bedded ICU, four ventilators, six multi-para monitors, Defibrillator, infusion pumps.

Coronavirus in China Latest Updates China faces new wave of coronavirus infections with rise in imported cases China stepped up border control measures on Monday as the number of imported coronavirus cases rose sharply to 951 while the asymptomatic cases also surged, raising fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections, mainly from Chinese returning home from abroad despite drastic containment efforts, PTI reported.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala govt to formulate protocol to receive expats after lockdown ends Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, asserting that the state government had a "duty" to help expats, said that authorities will hold talks with people concerned and formulate a plan. "With the lockdown ending, we will need to ensure protocols for receiving expats who come back to Kerala. The state government will formulate a policy based on the expert committee's recommendations. We have written a letter to Foreign Minister in this regard and sought his help for expats."

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu Latest Updates 50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu health secretary Beela Rajesh said that 50 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state on Monday, taking the total cases to 621. 48 of the new cases are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 570 of the total COVID-19 cases are Tablighi Jamaat returnees.

Coronavirus in Assam Latest Updates Assam govt asks Tablighi Jamaat attendees to report by today evening Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event to report their travel history to the authorities. "If people from Assam, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, do not report by today evening, then legal action will be taken against them from tomorrow onwards," he said.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates 704 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths reported in last 24 hours, says Centre There has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest rise so far in India, the Union health ministry said. India's positive cases are at 4,067 (including 3,851 active cases, 318 cured/discharged/migrated people and 111 deaths).

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates 266 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh since yesterday Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday held a review of the COVID-19 situation in the state and the measures being taken to contain its spread. "As many as 266 coronavirus positive cases have detected till 9 am on Monday. 243 of them are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and their contacts," said Jawahar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Medical&Health Department Special Chief Secretary.

Coronavirus in Kerala Latest Updates Kerala opens borders for people from neighbouring states Kerala reported 13 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, of which nine were reported in Kasargod district, two in Malappuram, one in Pathanamthitta and one in Kollam. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 327, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. "We have opened our borders to people from neighbouring states who require medical facilities in Kerala. 29 people from Bairakuppe in Karnataka have used medical facilities in Wayanad and 44 from Tamil Nadu," he added.

Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka The Karnataka government said that as of 5 pm on Monday, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 163 in the state. Additionally, the state has reported four deaths while 20 people have recovered. The health bulletin said that the government is still trying to get details of whether the COVID-19 cases in Mysuru with travel history to Delhi are connected to the Tablighi Jamaat event, adding that one of the 12 new cases from Bangalore Rural attended the event and returned on 20 March.

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates Delhi govt to distribute ration in 421 govt schools Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government will be distributing ration at 421 government schools for people who don't have ration cards. "Each person will get 4 kilograms wheat and one kilograms of rice. We aim to give ration to 10 lakh such people and will take more food grains from the Centre if need arises." He added, "We are raising the number of COVID-19 tests in Delhi. We have already placed an order for 1 lakh testing kits. 27,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits have been allocated to Delhi by the Central government."

Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, says Kejriwal Cases of coronavirus in Delhi rose to 532 on Monday after 20 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Of the new cases, 10 are attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizammudin area of the National Capital. Additionally, he said one patient had died in the last 24 hours and 25 others are on ventilators. The total number of deaths is at 7 now. "Out of the total number of cases, 330 people are linked to Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Around 1,000 samples of are being tested for COVID-19 daily," he said.

Coronavirus in Haryana Latest Updates 29 of 90 COVID-19 patients recovered in Haryana: CM Haryana chief minister ML Khattar said that so far there are 90 coronavirus cases in the state. Out of the 90 cases, 29 persons have recovered and one person has passed away.: Haryana CM ML Khattar

Coronavirus in Nepal Latest Updates Nepal extends lockdown till 15 April The Nepal government has decided to extend the lockdown over coronavirus in the country till 15 April. Earlier, the lockdown was ordered to be imposed in Nepal till 7 April.

Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates COVID-19 cases rise to 109 in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir principal secretary Rohit Kansal said that a total of 109 coronavirus cases have been reported in the union territory, with three new cases reported in Kashmir. He also said that 85 of the 103 active cases are in Kashmir and 18 are in Jammu. ANI reported that a disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Government Medical College in Jammu. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu will donate 30 percent of his salary for the next one year towards the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Mumbai Police appeal for Tablighi Jamaat attendees to report travel details The Mumbai Police and Commissioner of Police tweeted on Monday calling for people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizammudin on 13 March to report their travel history by calling the BMC's helpline. The Tablighi Jamaat event was attended by more than 2,000 people from all over the country and abroad, and has emerged as one of the major hotspots of coronavirus in the country after several people in various states tested positive for the infection. We request all attendees of Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin, New Delhi to report their travel details on @mybmc helpline 1916 & help us in our fight against this pandemic.

Those failing to cooperate will face strict action under IPC, DM Act & Epidemic Act.#TakingOnCorona — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 6, 2020 It’s our request and your responsibility to report your travel details on 1916, the @mybmc helpline, if you attended Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin, New Delhi

Those failing to cooperate will face strict action under IPC, DM Act & Epidemic Act.#TakingOnCorona — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 6, 2020

Coronavirus in Europe Latest Updates Coronavirus kills more than 50,000 in Europe, reports AFP The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 50,000 people in Europe, mostly in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally using official figures on Monday. With a total of 50,209 deaths, Europe is the continent with the most COVID-19 fatalities, out of 675,580 declared cases, the report said. Hardest-hit Italy has 15,877 deaths and Spain 13,055. France has reported 8,078 fatalities while Britain has 4,934.

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates Information of WHO protocol on lockdown is fake news The WHO South-East Asia, which is one of the regional offices of the global organisation, said that it doesn't prescibe any protocol for lockdowns in any country. Messages being circulated on social media as WHO protocol for lockdown are baseless and FAKE.

WHO does NOT have any protocols for lockdowns. @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @UNinIndia — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates Centre sent only 3,000 PPEs, says Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that only 3,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) have been sent by the Centre on Sunday. "I myself arranged 2,27,000 PPEs," she added.

Coronavirus in West Bengal Latest Updates 55 of 61 COVID-19 cases in Bengal are from 7 families: CM West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that as of 12 pm on Monday, the total number of active coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal is 61, of which 55 cases are from seven families only. She added that the state government is setting up a policy making panel for the COVID-19 response and that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be engaged.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates 42 doctors, 50 staff members put under quarantine in Pune hospital Jitendra Bhawalkar, dean of the DY Patil Medical College in Pune was quoted as saying that a total of 42 doctors and 50 other medical staff of the hospital have been put under quarantine after a patient involved in an accident, who was being treated at the hospital, was found positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Centre says there isn't enough hydrocholoroquine for use at community level Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said, "We have allowed the use of hydroxychloroquine for healthcare workers dealing with COVID-19 patients or high risk contacts of the patients though there is limited evidence of its efficacy. There is not sufficient evidence to use it at community level."

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates ICMR orders 5 lakh testing kits ICMR's R Gangakhedkar said that an order has been placed for 5 lakh testing kits for the novel coronavirus. He added that 2.5 lakhs kits to be delivered between 8 and 9 April.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers quarantined, says MHA Home affairs ministry joint secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the Centre has quarantined over 25,000 Tablighi Jamaat workers and their contacts. She added that five villages in Haryana have been sealed.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates Shein India donates 1 lakh surgical face masks to support Mumbai hospitals Online fashion brand, Shein India, in association with Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital has pledged to donate 1,00,000 three-ply surgical masks for the safety and health of the medical staff on the frontline of the pandemic. The surgical masks were handed over to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital on 4 April (Saturday). It will be further distributed to healthcare officials and workers as per their medical requirements.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates COVID-19 deaths in India stand at 109, says Centre The number of COVID-19 deaths stand at 109, with 30 people succumbing to it on Sunday, the Union health ministry said. The statement added that 63 percent of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30 percent in age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7 percent victims were below 40 years age.

Coronavirus in India Latest Updates Railways have transported sugar, salt, oil across country in 13 days Health ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal said that in the last 13 days, Indian Railways transported sugar through 1,340 wagons, salt through 958 wagons and edible oil through 316 wagons/tanks, to different parts of the country, amid the lockdown over coronavirus. "During the lockdown over coronavirus, 16.94 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been transported across India till now. In 13 states, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and in eight states, 1.32 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been allotted. "Rs 1,100 crores have already been released from National Health Mission Funds for the states. Also an additional amount of Rs 3,000 crores has been released today," he said.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates Attempt to murder charge for COVID-19 patient who 'spit on someone' "If a coronavirus positive person spits on any person, then, he/she will be charged with attempt to murder. If the person who has been spat upon dies, the coronavirus positive person will be charged with murder," said Himachal Pradesh DGP SR Mardi.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh Latest Updates One more Tablighi event returnee tests positive in Himachal Pradesh The Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday said that one more local attendee of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has tested positive in the hilly state, and advised those who travelled from Delhi in state transport buses on 18 March and 4 pm and 9.30 pm, to self quarantine themselves after three other patients had taken the same route.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, which will result in the reduction of allowances and pension of the politicians by 30 percent from 1 April, 2020 for a year.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government will take action against all those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz and test positive for COVID-19.

"As per the lists we received from Centre and local info, we've names of 831 people from Assam who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. 491 samples have been collected. We've contacted Mosque Committees to identify remaining people and collect their samples," said Sarma.

A second notice was issued to Maulana Saad, the chief of the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Delhi Police sources told ANI.

Sixteen people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state close to 300. Six samples from Lucknow, eight from Sitapur and two samples sent from Agra have tested positive for the infection.

With the fresh cases, the total in the state reaches 294 and is likely to cross the 300-mark as more reports are expected later in the day.

India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling the coronavisus pandemic, said Narendra Modi. "India is one of the countries which understood seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground," said the prime minister.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres late on Sunday urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Violence is not confined to the battlefield. For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," said Guterres in a statement.

"Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence. I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for Covid-19," he added.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning to India from London, has tested negative for the virus in her sixth report.

According to ANI, she has been discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the toll in Madhya Pradesh to 14, an official said on Monday. This is the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the state capital, he said.

The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Sunday night, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 will be deployed by this Wednesday in clusters or containment zones and hot spots showing high incidence of confirmed cases.

Raman R Gangakhedkar, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division of the ICMR speaking to The Hindu said that over all testing for COVID-19 using real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), a laboratory technique combining reverse transcription of RNA into DNA, is increasing and that India will be approaching full capacity soon.

"At the same time, we are expecting delivery of Rapid Test kits (blood based) for use in response to COVID-19 situation. By Wednesday this should be up and running," he said, adding, "We aim to start rapid antibody based blood test in clusters (with containment zones), and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres."

India's toll from the COVID-19 outbreak surged past 100 with 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the past 24 hours, the highest number of casualties reported in a day so far on Sunday.

The number of coronavirus cases also went past 4,000 as states reported 541 fresh cases on Sunday, the fourth straight day of 500-plus infections in the country.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that 505 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,577. Further, the total number of deaths has risen to 83.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry told mediapersons that 267 people have recovered from the infection till now.

Meanwhile, people across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light lamps and candles for nine minutes to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. Modi, along with several political leaders and other celebrities, tweeted videos showing lamps at their residence —

In several parts of the country, people also burst firecrackers, leading to criticism from Twitter users, who pointed that firecrackers can damage the respiratory system, making people more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

Official figures

The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly showed at least 126 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,111. Of them, 315 have been cured and discharged.

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi has reported the highest number of confirmed cases at 503.

As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said.

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures will be released later."

Madhya Pradesh reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state so far to 215, officials said.

Simultaneously, the number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection rose to 13 with two persons succumbing to the deadly virus.

Among cities, the state capital led the chart by recording the highest number of 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, which took its tally to 40 so far.

As many as 62 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases in the state to 289, the state government said.

No death occurred in the state and the number of people who died due to the virus continued to remain at 11, it said.

Thirty three people have been discharged, a media bulletin said.

No evidence of COVID-19 being airborne disease, says health ministry

Asserting that there was no evidence that coronavirus was an airborne infection, the health ministry also said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India is 4.1 days currently, but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days.

"If it was an airborne infection then in a family — whoever has a contact — they all should come positive because they are living in same surrounding as the patient and the family is breathing the same air. When someone is admitted in hospital, other patient would have got exposure (if it was air borne) but that is not the case,” an official of the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Unsure of what turn the COVID-19 pandemic will take in India, various key ministries and departments have cautiously started to chalk out re-emergence plans and strategies to come out of the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Globally, the pandemic has claimed more than 65,600 lives gand inflicted over 12 lakh people

Meanwhile, the government has directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines.

Union HRD minister minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on 14 April after a review of the coronavirus threat in an indication that the 21-day lockdown could be lifted as scheduled.

In an interview to PTI, he said the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government and his ministry is prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools and colleges needed to remain shut beyond 14 April.

The focus of the Central and state governments currently appeared to be on two key aspects ---continuing with efforts on a war footing to contain the fast-spreading virus, and working on exit and “staggered re-emergence” from the lockdown.

During his interaction with chief ministers last week through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for formulating a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ended.

While making it clear that a decision on how and when to restore passenger services will be taken in coming weeks, sources in the Indian Railway said several proposals were being looked at as it was gearing up for the end of the lockdown on 14 April.

From making passengers wear masks to using the Arogya Setu app to check their health status before allowing them to travel and encouraging social distancing on board are a few proposals that are being looked at, sources said.

In continued efforts to fight the virus, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba instructed district level officials to ensure that pharma units making devices and medicines run seamlessly. The direction came a day after India put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments and meet domestic requirement.

Gauba met Sunday with district magistrates, superintendents of police, chief medical officers, state and district surveillance officers, state health secretaries and district health secretaries and chief secretaries, Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said.

Modi speaks to allies, Opposition leaders

Meanwhile, the prime minister spoke to several leaders, including his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former president Pranab Mukherjee, on the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said Modi also called up various leaders, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, DMK's M K Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal.

Modi spoke to former president Pratibha Patil and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to discuss issues related to the deadly COVID-19.

The prime minister will also interact with floor leaders of various political parties via video conference on Wednesday.

With a rise in number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has directed the health department to identify private hospitals which can be taken over by the government, official sources told PTI.

They said the government has limited resources and hence ICU wards, beds and other facilities of private hospitals can be used to deal with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases.

Officials have been asked to prepare a list of private hospitals that can be taken over if needed.

"In a recent meeting, the LG directed officials to prepare a list of private hospitals which can be taken over by government in case a need arises and their infrastructure can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The government will provide treatment to coronavirus patients admitted at these hospitals," a source said.

Nine districts in Wuhan classified as low-risk

China has reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including five locally transmitted infections, even as nine of the 13 administrative districts of virus-hit Wuhan city were declared low-risk areas' signifying a gradual return to normalcy, officials said on Sunday.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said other than the 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the mainland on Saturday, 47 new asymptomatic cases were also reported.

The NHC said 1,024 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation, including 244 from abroad.

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases are those who test positive for the virus but do not show any symptom and have the potential to cause sporadic infection clusters.

Three deaths were also reported on Saturday -- all from virus epicentre Hubei Province -- taking the coronavirus death toll in China to 3,329 people.

With inputs from PTI

