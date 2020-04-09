Coronavirus Outbreak: 57,000 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh seized from Mumbai's Byculla; one person arrested
Mumbai: The city police recovered around 57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla in Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.
The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized the masks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, the official said.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
"Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested under sections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding that a probe is on in this case.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 13:16:27 IST
Tags : Byculla, Mumbai, Mumbai Police, NewsTracker, Surgical Masks
