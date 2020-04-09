You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: 57,000 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh seized from Mumbai's Byculla; one person arrested

Press Trust of India Apr 09, 2020 13:16 PM IST

Mumbai: The city police recovered around 57,500 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh from Byculla in Mumbai and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: 57,000 surgical masks worth Rs 17.25 lakh seized from Mumbais Byculla; one person arrested

Representational image. Reuters

The property cell of Mumbai crime branch seized the masks, which were stocked for sale at a higher price, the official said.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

"Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at Tank Pakhadi Road in Byculla West and a 32-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Miraj Shaikh, was arrested under sections of the Essential Services Act," he said, adding that a probe is on in this case.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 13:16:27 IST

Tags : Byculla, Mumbai, Mumbai Police, NewsTracker, Surgical Masks

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Uttar Pradesh doctor on COVID-19: Hospitals need more PPE, more doctors and more ventilators

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres