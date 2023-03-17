At a time when the Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is on his way to recovery following a horrific car accident in December last year, he was graced by a special visit by none other than former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh shared an update of their friendly meet-up and shared best wishes for the latter’s quick recovery and return to cricket. While sharing a picture of duo, Singh also noted that Rishabh Pant is recovering slowly and shall “rise again.”

“On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again. was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you,” he wrote in the tweet.

On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again 🔜 .was good catching up and having a laugh 😅what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you 🤛 💫 @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/OKv487GrRC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 16, 2023

In the picture, while Singh is dressed in all casuals, Pant can be seen with his plastered leg resting on a pillow. Fans lauded the former India cricketer for being a “motivator” and “supporter” for Pant.

Rishabh Pant accident

The 25-year-old cricketer met with a major accident on the morning of 30 December when he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee. His car crashed with a divider following which it caught fire, leaving Pant seriously injured. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Dehradun.

In January, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital following which he got treated for his injuries. According to doctors, while Pant was lucky to not sustain any fracture and brain or spinal injuries, he does have multiple ligament tears that might keep him out of the game for a long period now.

It is believed that it would take at least six months before Pant could return to action. Notably, Rishabh Pant, who was a key member of the Indian team across all formats before his accident, is going to miss this year’s IPL and also the ODI World Cup in India. Australia great David Warner will captain Delhi Capitals in Pant’s absence.

