Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Rishabh Pant shares recovery update: 'Grateful for small thing, big things'

'Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between,” Rishabh Pant captioned for the post, as he shared a video where he could be seen walking in a swimming pool.

Rishabh Pant shares recovery update: 'Grateful for small thing, big things'

Rishabh Pant in a file photo. AFP

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant took to Twitter on Wednesday to share glimpses of his recovery from injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident in December last year.

“Grateful for small thing, big things, And everything in between,” Pant captioned for the post, as he shared a video where he could be seen walking in a swimming pool.

The 25-year-old is recovering from a horrific car accident he sustained when he was on his way from D elhi to his hometown of Rourkee in the early hours of 30 December. Soon after the accident, the BCCI had issued a statement, saying he had suffered injuries on his forehead, knee and back.

Following the accident, Pant is now set to miss playing cricket for a prolonged period, but the cricketer has frequently shared updates of his recovery on social media.

In January, Pant had shared on social media that his surgery was successful, and more recently in February, Pant shared another update that he was able to get up on his feet and walk with the help of crutches.

“One step forward, One step stronger, One step better,” he wrote in his tweet, along with a couple of photos.

KS Bharat took Pant’s place in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series. Bharat, who made his debut in the Nagpur Test, played all four Tests and scored 101 runs at an average of 20.20.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 15, 2023 18:11:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: How Team India chose the dry Indore pitch for third Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: How Team India chose the dry Indore pitch for third Test

With three tracks to choose from, India chose the one that was dry and dried up even further as play got underway in Indore for the third Test.

India vs Australia: Hosts India collapse while navigating Indore's minefield
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hosts India collapse while navigating Indore's minefield

From 27/0, India collapsed to 45/5 after winning the toss in Indore and the Virat Kohli-KS Bharat stand did navigate around the safe cells before the explosions began again.

PCB's divide-and-rule policy will not work against 'united' team, says Rashid Latif
First Cricket News

PCB's divide-and-rule policy will not work against 'united' team, says Rashid Latif

Latif, a former wicketkeeper-batter, said it would be unwise for the PCB to try and initiate a policy of divide and rule in the Pakistan team.