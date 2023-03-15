'Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between,” Rishabh Pant captioned for the post, as he shared a video where he could be seen walking in a swimming pool.
India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant took to Twitter on Wednesday to share glimpses of his recovery from injuries he sustained during a horrific car accident in December last year.
Grateful for small thing, big things and everything in between. 🙏#RP17 pic.twitter.com/NE9Do72Thr
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 15, 2023
The 25-year-old is recovering from a horrific car accident he sustained when he was on his way from D elhi to his hometown of Rourkee in the early hours of 30 December. Soon after the accident, the BCCI had issued a statement, saying he had suffered injuries on his forehead, knee and back.
Following the accident, Pant is now set to miss playing cricket for a prolonged period, but the cricketer has frequently shared updates of his recovery on social media.
In January, Pant had shared on social media that his surgery was successful, and more recently in February, Pant shared another update that he was able to get up on his feet and walk with the help of crutches.
“One step forward, One step stronger, One step better,” he wrote in his tweet, along with a couple of photos.
One step forward
One step stronger
One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023
KS Bharat took Pant’s place in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series. Bharat, who made his debut in the Nagpur Test, played all four Tests and scored 101 runs at an average of 20.20.
