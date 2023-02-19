India dismantled Australia within three days in Delhi to win the second Test by six wickets and boost their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Having already won the first Test, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the process.

The Delhi Test win has propelled India’s win-percentage to 64.06 per cent and the Rohit Sharma-led side featuring in the final, at The Oval in June, against Australia now looks almost a certainty. However, there’s still a possibility of a twist in the tale. India are behind leaders Australia in the WTC 2021-23 table with 10 wins, four losses and two draws. India still have two more matches to go against Australia in the cycle.

Sri Lanka are in third place with 53.33 per cent followed by South Africa in fourth with 48.72 per cent. Sri Lanka have two Tests left against New Zealand, away from home, and they can still overtake India if results go against Rohit Sharma’s side.

The race for WTC final, however, is now limited to three teams with South Africa getting knocked out as a result of India winning in Delhi. South Africa have two Tests remaining against West Indies but the Proteas can only improve to 55 per cent, which is less than where India can finish on.

Australia can also miss out on the final if they fail to avoid a 4-0 series sweep against India or Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0.

Chance of teams meeting in World Test Championship final:

Australia and India: 88.9%

Australia and Sri Lanka: 8.3%

India and Sri Lanka: 2.8 %

Remaining World Test Championship matches:

South Africa v West Indies (1st Test) – Centurion, South Africa, February 28-March 4

India v Australia (3rd Test) – Indore, India, March 1-5

South Africa v West Indies (2nd Test) – Johannesburg, South Africa, March 8-12

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (1st Test) – Christchurch, New Zealand, March 9-13

India v Australia (4th Test) – Ahmedabad, India, March 9-13

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (2nd Test) – Wellington, New Zealand, March 17-21

