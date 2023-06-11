Australia captain Pat Cummins was pleased with the way his team was in control of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, that ended on Sunday at The Oval.

Aiming to chase down a huge total of 444, India collapsed to 234 inside the first session of Day five after having resumed from their overnight score of 164/3. The 209-run defeat meant that it was India’s second successive loss at the WTC Final, having lost to New Zealand two years ago.

Cummins praised Travis Head, whose century was pivotal in Australia posting 469 in the first innings, and Scott Boland, who finished with combined figures of 5/105 in the match.

“We made the most of it (losing the toss). We were certainly going to bowl. The way Travis and Smithy put on that partnership, gave us the comfort after a nervy morning,” said Cummins at the presentation ceremony on Sunday.

“He (Head) has been brilliant right throughout this campaign, started with the Ashes a couple of years ago. He just puts the pressure right back on the bowlers and suddenly you are thinking about how to contain runs rather than taking wickets,” the pacer added.

India displayed some resistance with Virat Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Raane (46) forging an 86-run stand for the fourth wicket. Cummins said although the Aussies let India crawl back into the game, his team was still in control of the match for a majority of the five days.

“We left day one feeling like we were on top of the game. When it counted, we played really well. We could have really driven the game, didn’t have our best day and let India closer back in. For the most parts, we were in control,” continued the 30-year-old.

Cummins termed Boland as his “favourite player”.

“Boland – he’s my favourite player. He just continues to be my favourite. Everyone did their role really well. Coming off a break, everyone switched on when it mattered. Everyone played really well and we’ll savour this for a few years before we turn our attention (to the Ashes),” Cummins said.