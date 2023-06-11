Rohit Sharma voiced his disappointment over the Indian team’s sub-par performance against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final, but defended their performances over the past two years that allowed them to reach the summit clash for the second consecutive time.

Resuming from their overnight score of 164/3, India’s batting unit crumbled under pressure yet again against a quality all-round bowling performance from the Aussies. Key batter Virat Kohli got off to a promising start, but was dismissed one short of his fifty soon after.

It all went downhill for the Indians from thereon, as they would end up losing their last seven wickets for just 55 runs, getting shot out for 234 inside the morning session to suffer a 209-run humbling at the hands of the Australians, who became the first team to win all major ICC trophies on offer.

“We started well winning the toss and putting them into bat in those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the first session and then we let ourselves down a little bit with how we bowled. But again, credit to the Australian batters, in particular, Travis Head came in and played really well. That took us off guard a little bit and then we knew it was always hard to come back,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We’ve worked really hard for four years to make two finals. It’s disappointment for us. We would like to go one better. But you cannot take anything away from what we’ve done in the two years. It’s a great effort,” added Rohit.

In Photos: Australia bundled India out for 234 to win WTC Final by 209 runs

The India skipper also lauded Ajinkya Rahane, making a comeback into the Indian Test side after getting dropped following a disappointing tour of South Africa in early 2022, as well as Shardul Thakur. Rahane top-scored for the Indians in the first innings with a fighting 89, stitching a 109-run partnership with Thakur that helped India finish within touching distance of 300.

Rahane would then contribute with 46 runs in the second innings despite nursing injured fingers. His bravery at The Oval will have ensured he remains in the reckoning for the longest format going ahead.

“I thought it was a great fightback from Rahane and Shardul after being 5 down for 150. They stood up and put up a good partnership there and kept us in the game,” added Rohit.

As for the Oval track, the 36-year-old didn’t think it was a difficult one to bat on, adding that it was the Indian team that failed to capitalise on helpful batting conditions the way the Australians did.

“Again we didn’t apply ourselves with the bat. It was a good pitch to bat on. All five days the pitch behaved pretty well and we didn’t capitalise,” Rohit added.

