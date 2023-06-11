Looking to chase down a mammoth target of 444, regular wickets returned to haunt India, with Nathan Lyon ending up as the pick of the Aussie bowlers.
Australia were on Sunday crowned champions of the ICC World Test Championship’s (WTC) 2021-23 cycle, after they defeated India by 209 runs in the final at The Oval in London.
Chasing a target of 444 was always going to be a mountain to climb for India, but at the end of the fourth day’s play on Saturday, India had a glimmer of hope having posted 164/3, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane not out on 20.
However, early on Sunday, regular wickets returned to haunt India, with Nathan Lyon ending up as the pick of the Aussie bowlers.
Lyon finished with figures of 4/41, as India were bundled out for 234.
More to follow
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century and a fifty respectively to take Australia to a commanding 327/3 at stumps on Day 1 of WTC Final.
WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Highlights, Day 3 Match Updates: AUS 123/4; Marnus Labuschagne remains unbeaten on 44 with Cameron Green on 7 for company as Australia end the day stretching their lead to 296 with six wickets in hand.
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead India's pace attack and should try to cash in on the helpful conditions in England.