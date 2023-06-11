Australia were on Sunday crowned champions of the ICC World Test Championship’s (WTC) 2021-23 cycle, after they defeated India by 209 runs in the final at The Oval in London.

Chasing a target of 444 was always going to be a mountain to climb for India, but at the end of the fourth day’s play on Saturday, India had a glimmer of hope having posted 164/3, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 44 and Ajinkya Rahane not out on 20.

However, early on Sunday, regular wickets returned to haunt India, with Nathan Lyon ending up as the pick of the Aussie bowlers.

Lyon finished with figures of 4/41, as India were bundled out for 234.

More to follow

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.