Putting all the doubts, questions, criticism, and naysayers in the past, Virat Kohli is going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia with an opportunity to break many records.

After a brief rough patch across formats, Kohli returned to form last year in the Asia Cup with a hundred against Afghanistan. In the ODI series against Bangladesh, he reached the triple figures and later broke the drought in the Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series earlier this year.

The WTC final will be played between India and Australia from 7-11 June at The Oval in London.

The lowest hanging fruit among the records Kohli can set in the one-off game against the Kangaroos is equalling the centuries by a great from Down Under, Don Bradman. Bradman has 29 centuries to his name and Kohli is just a ton short of joining him. If he manages to do so, he’ll get just a hundred away from levelling Steve Smith for most centuries in Test cricket among active cricketers. Currently, Joe Root is also in Bradman’s company with 29 tons.

Kohli has had a good record against the Aussies, who are also his favourite team. And if he can get 188 runs in the big game at The Oval, he will surpass Rahul Dravid’s 2166 runs against Australia to become the third-best Indian scorer against the Kangaroos in Test cricket. At no. 2 is VVS Laxman with 2434 runs and the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is at no. 1 with 3630 runs.

And getting either of the above two will also bring Kohli past Virendra Sehwag’s 8586 runs in Test matches to become the fifth-highest scorer in Tests from India, He’s just 108 runs short of replacing Sehwag. Tendulkar with 15921 runs, Dravid with 13288, Sunil Gavaskar with 10122 runs and Laxman with 8781 runs occupy the first four positions so far.

