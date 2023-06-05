India and Australia unveiled their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final kits on Monday, ahead of the summit clash which starts on 7 June at the Oval in London.

The Indian cricket team has a new kit sponsor in Adidas and a fresh new jersey for the WTC final. The collar includes a light blue trim and the team name on the front is also of the same colour. Adidas’s logo is available on the right sleeve but the iconic ‘three stripes’ are missing.

Also, the player Test cap number is placed under the BCCI logo.

For Australia, there are also a lot of changes to their brand new jersey.

There’s a yellow trim on either side of the collar and down to the waist. The font of the team name is the same as the recent white-ball kits of Australia.

Australia qualified for the WTC Final 2023 by finishing on the points table for the 2021-23 cycle. India were second. This however will be the first WTC final for Australia, but India featured in the inaugural final as well in 2021 where they lost to New Zealand.

Virat Kohli was India’s captain back then.

Since then India have witnessed a lot of changes with coach Ravi Shastri stepping down and being replaced by Rahul Dravid, while Rohit Sharma is India’s new captain.

Rohit will be looking to end India’s agonising wait for an ICC title. The last time India won a global tournament was the Champions Trophy in England in 2013.

The WTC Final 2023 will also take place in England, at The Oval.

The venue, however, hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for India.

In 14 matches so far at the venue, India have won 2, lost 5 and 7 matches ended in a draw.

Australia have played 38 matches at The Oval, winning 7, losing 17, while 14 ended in a draw.

