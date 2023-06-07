Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
WTC Final LIVE Score, India vs Australia Day 1: Rohit and Co aim to end ICC title drought

WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia LIVE Score, Day 1 Updates: The possibility of rain and unpredictable nature of The Oval pitch has added extra intrigue to what should be a cracking contest between India and Australia.

WTC Final LIVE Score, India vs Australia Day 1: Rohit and Co aim to end ICC title drought

India face the tough Australia challenge in the WTC Final 2023. Image: ICC

13:09 (IST)

The Oval pitch report: There's no official word on this but the pitches in Oval over the years have always offered bounce and while it has been helpful for pacers, it's the third favourite pitch for spinners in England in terms of average. The biggest difference this time however is that in 140 years of history of The Oval first time a Test will take place in the stadium in June. The Oval is known for Tests in August and September. This means the pitch should be fresh. It can be fast and bouncy or unpredictable.

12:53 (IST)

WTC Final match timings: The India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 will begin at 3 PM in India and toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST. The match is scheduled for 7-11 June and 12 June is a reserve day in case rain plays spoilsport.

12:50 (IST)

The day of reckoning is here! India take on Australia in the all-important ICC WTC Final 2023 at the Oval in London starting Wednesday. The 'Ultimate Test' as it is being called is not only a fight for Test bragging rights but India are aiming to break their decade-long wait for an ICC title. We will bring you all the latest updates, toss news and match commentary. Stay tuned for more...

Highlights

title-img

India vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 1: There are so many player battles and narratives to choose from but the dominant one going into the World Test Championship final 2023 is India’s decade-long wait for an ICC title. This agonising wait however could end in the next few days if Rohit Sharma-led side manages to beat Australia at The Oval in London.

Two pitches at The Oval

Meanwhile, the ICC has prepared two pitches for the WTC final after a threat from oil protesters. They have threatened to vandalize the pitch and ground during the contest. For this, the ICC has made changes to its playing conditions.

The Oval pitch and weather report:

Test matches in Oval take place during August and September but for the first time in 140 years, the stadium will host a match in June. The pitch in this case should be fresh and must offer pace and bounce, but it can be unpredictable also. Among grounds in England, spinners have their third-best average at The Oval but it is to be seen how much help spinners will get in the WTC final.

Weather wise, London is expected to have clear skies on the first three days of the match but rain is predicted for Day 4, 5 and the reserve day.

WTC Final squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 13:13:17 IST

