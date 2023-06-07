India vs Australia LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 1: There are so many player battles and narratives to choose from but the dominant one going into the World Test Championship final 2023 is India’s decade-long wait for an ICC title. This agonising wait however could end in the next few days if Rohit Sharma-led side manages to beat Australia at The Oval in London.

Two pitches at The Oval

Meanwhile, the ICC has prepared two pitches for the WTC final after a threat from oil protesters. They have threatened to vandalize the pitch and ground during the contest. For this, the ICC has made changes to its playing conditions.

The Oval pitch and weather report:

Test matches in Oval take place during August and September but for the first time in 140 years, the stadium will host a match in June. The pitch in this case should be fresh and must offer pace and bounce, but it can be unpredictable also. Among grounds in England, spinners have their third-best average at The Oval but it is to be seen how much help spinners will get in the WTC final.

Weather wise, London is expected to have clear skies on the first three days of the match but rain is predicted for Day 4, 5 and the reserve day.

WTC Final squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

