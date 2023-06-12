Both India and Australia have been heavily fined for maintaining a slow over rate during the World Test Championship final that concluded on Sunday morning at The Oval. India opener Shubman Gill has also been fined for a separate incident during the contest which Australia won by 209 runs.

India have been fined the full match fee for their slow over rate and Australia have been docked 80 percent of their match fees. The two teams were running 34 overs short coming into the fifth and final day. This when there had been no interruption during the match with rain or any other reason.

India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were four overs short.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shubman Gill will face a further sanction for questioning his dismissal in the second innings. By appearing to criticise the umpires, he was found guilty of breaching Article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment. He has been fined 15 percent of his match fee.

The incident in question is when Gill was given out with Cameron Green taking a low catch at gully. After plenty of looks, television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged it to be a fair catch. Gill later took to social media to question the decision with emojis of magnifying glass and face palm.

