Shubman Gill took a dig at the third umpire and Camron Green after a controversial catch led to the opener’s dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 between India and Australia.

Chasing a target of 444, India were off to a quick start with 41 runs coming in the first seven overs, however, the first setback came on the fist delivery of the eighth over when pacer Scott Boland found the outside edge of Gill which was taken by Cameron Green at gully.

WTC Final: Green’s controversial Gill catch, Carey-Starc stand and more talking points

There were doubts over the diving catch but after watching the replays multiple times third umpire Richard Kettleborough declared Gill out.

This didn’t go down well with Indian cricketers and fans. Captain Rohit Sharma was visibly angry with Kettleborough’s decision while the Indian fans directed chants of ‘cheat cheat’ at Green at The Oval.

Gill has now shared a screenshot of the catch where it looks like the ball may have touched the ground.

Green, however, is in no doubt that he took a clean catch.

“I definitely thought I caught it”, said the 24-year-old on Gill’s catch.

“In the heat of the moment I thought it was clean, threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. Then it’s left up to the third umpire and he agreed.”

India pacer Mohammed Shami is of the opinion that the third umpire should have “zoomed in” to have a better look at the catch before making a decision.

“It should have been checked better, zoomed in, but it’s okay, it’s part of the game. It is all about the umpires. They take a call,” Shami said.

Meanwhile, India were 164/3 at the end of Day 4 and need 280 more to win.

While Gill made 18, his opening partner Rohit scored 43 and Cheteshwar Pujara added 27.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are batting on 44 and 20 respectively.

