WPL opener will be played between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on 4 March. Here is everything you need to know about the high-stakes tournament.
The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off from Saturday, 4 March. Five teams – UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – will compete to take the trophy home.
The first match will see the Gujarat Giants face Mumbai Indians. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, India and MI skipper, who played a key role in taking India close in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final last month.
Other teams are no less powerful, with Gujarat Giants boasting of players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. As the franchises gear up for their clash, Saturday promises to be the start of a month-long celebration of women’s cricket.
Here is everything you need to know about Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.
WPL 2023 schedule
4 March: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium- 8:00 PM
5 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium- 3:30 PM
5 March: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
6 March: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
7 March: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
8 March: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
9 March: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
10 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
11 March: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
12 March: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
13 March: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
14 March: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
15 March: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
16 March: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
18 March: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium- 3:30 PM
18 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
20 March: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium- 3:30 PM
20 March: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
21 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium- 3:30 PM
21 March: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
24 March: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM
26 March: TBC vs TBC, Final- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM
Where will the Women’s Premier League 2023 edition be played?
The Women’s Premier League 2023 matches will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai as well as the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
When will the Women’s Premier League 2023 edition start?
The Women’s Premier League 2023 edition will start from 4 March and concludes on 26 March.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the Women’s Premier League 2023 games?
The Women’s Premier League 2023 games will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18HD. Fans can also stream the fixtures on the Jio Cinema app and website. Live updates and reports will also be available on Firstpost.com.
Women’s Premier League 2023 Full Squads
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (captain), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, , Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi.
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana (captain), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Preeti Bose, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.
UP Warriorz
Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh.
