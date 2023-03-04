The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off from Saturday, 4 March. Five teams – UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals – will compete to take the trophy home.

The first match will see the Gujarat Giants face Mumbai Indians. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur, India and MI skipper, who played a key role in taking India close in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final last month.

Other teams are no less powerful, with Gujarat Giants boasting of players like Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney. As the franchises gear up for their clash, Saturday promises to be the start of a month-long celebration of women’s cricket.

Here is everything you need to know about Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

WPL 2023 schedule

4 March: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium- 8:00 PM

5 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium- 3:30 PM

5 March: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

6 March: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

7 March: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

8 March: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

9 March: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

10 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

11 March: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

12 March: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

13 March: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

14 March: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

15 March: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

16 March: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

18 March: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz- DY Patil Stadium- 3:30 PM

18 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

20 March: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz- Brabourne Stadium- 3:30 PM

20 March: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

21 March: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians- DY Patil Stadium- 3:30 PM

21 March: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

24 March: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator- DY Patil Stadium- 7:30 PM

26 March: TBC vs TBC, Final- Brabourne Stadium- 7:30 PM

Rules:

DRS will be allowed. Each side will be given a maximum of two unsuccessful reviews per innings.

In case of rain, both teams need to bat at least five overs to get a result with the DLS method

Each team can have four overseas players. The rules change only if the side has an Associate player who can be played as the fifth overseas player. Delhi Capitals were the only franchise to buy an Associate player at the auction- American left-arm pacer Tara Norris.

The five franchises will play each other twice in the round robin stage. The team that finishes top of the points table qualifies for the final. The second and third ranked sides will face off in a one-off eliminator for the other finalist.

Where will the Women’s Premier League 2023 edition be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 matches will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai as well as the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

When will the Women’s Premier League 2023 edition start?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 edition will start from 4 March and concludes on 26 March.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Women’s Premier League 2023 games?

The Women’s Premier League 2023 games will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18HD. Fans can also stream the fixtures on the Jio Cinema app and website. Live updates and reports will also be available on Firstpost.com.

Women’s Premier League 2023 Full Squads

Gujarat Giants

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (captain), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, , Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi.

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (captain), Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Heather Knight, Preeti Bose, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz

Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh.

