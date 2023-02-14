WPL Auction 2023: Final squad of all 5 teams and purse remaining

The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction concluded on Monday with 87 players earning contracts including 30 overseas cricketers as the five franchises — Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warrioz (UPW) — spent a total of Rs 59.5 crore. Each franchise had a purse of Rs 12 crore.

Also Read: Full list of players sold and unsold at the WPL Player Auction

We take a look at the number of players bought and money spent by each team:

DC: 18 players for Rs 11.65 crore

RCB: 18 players for Rs 11.90 crore

MI: 17 players for Rs 12 crore

UPW: 16 players for Rs 12 crore

GG: 18 players for Rs 11.95 crore

The list you’ve been waiting for Take a look at the Buys of the inaugural #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/1DzmyeX6Hs — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

Also Read: WPL Auction 2023 in numbers

Here’s how the franchises stack up ahead of the inaugural season of WPL 2023 which will be played from 4 to 26 March.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav

This is overwhelming, wholesome and idk what else to add. What a day for Women’s Cricket but more than that just seeing our team’s genuine reaction and joy for each other is what the our team is all about ❤️#HumHaiTeamIndia https://t.co/kvSaTaA15H — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) February 13, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.