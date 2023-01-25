While four of the five entities to have won the ownership rights already own a team in the Men's IPL, the Adani group have finally won a bid at IPL auctions after years of losing.
After all the hiatus and hara-kiri, the BCCI have announced the five entities to own the franchise rights for the Women’s IPL, and the fans have gone berserk.
While four of the five also own a men’s IPL team, Adani Sportsline have finally acquired an IPL franchise albeit in the Women’s IPL, and will have their team with Ahmedabad as their city.
The other four entities to own the franchises are Indiawin Sports Private Limited (Reliance/ MI group, Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited (Delhi), and Capri Global Holdings Private Limited (Lucknow).
The confirmed bid valuation for all five entities combined was ₹ 4669.99 crore.
Here are some of the top reactions –
Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold!
Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Team #PlayBold #ItsHerGameToo #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/swO4EvhZQc
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 25, 2023
’ .
The combined bid valuation is INR 4669.99 Cr
A look at the Five franchises with ownership rights for #WPL pic.twitter.com/ryF7W1BvHH
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2023
Thank you and congratulations to Adani Sportsline, Indiawin Sports, Royal Challengers Sports, JSW GMR Cricket and Capri Global Holdings for ushering a global new era of women’s cricket. #WomensIPL@BCCI @BCCIWomen @JayShah
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 25, 2023
It’s official!!
BCCI has named the tournament – Women’s Premier League (WPL) #CricketTwitter #WIPL #WomensIPL
— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) January 25, 2023
way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder.
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 25, 2023
Historic day in Indian cricket as bidding for#WomensIPL broke records in terms of bidding comparing the inaugural men’s IPL 2008 . Congratulations to all five franchises @DelhiCapitals @mipaltan @RCBTweets @AdaniOnline @BCCIWomen #WIPL #CricketTwitter
— Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) January 25, 2023
Historic day for Women’s Cricket . Congratulations to the bid winners #WPL broke the record of inaugural Men’s IPL 2008. Special thanks @JayShah this transformative journey is special .@mipaltan @RCBTweets @DelhiCapitals @AdaniOnline @BCCIWomen #WomensIPL #BCCI
— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) January 25, 2023
Would have liked to have it named Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) like the ones for all ICC tourneys, BBL & Hundred as well. Our women cricketers represent India only, no point omitting the ‘Indian’ from the brand name.
— Biswajit_here (@jit_unplugged) January 25, 2023
Adani and Ambani have a team in the women’s IPL.
Ahmedabad Vs Mumbai.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The agreement marks a significant step as it will play a pivotal role in the expansion and growth of women’s cricket in India.
The BCCI will unveil the five Women IPL franchises on January 25.
After a fairly successful playing career, Lisa Keightley switched to coaching and was the head coach of the England women's team when they made it to the final of the 2022 ODI World Cup.