Cricket

'Breaking barriers, historic day' Twitter goes berserk as BCCI announces Women's Premier League franchises

While four of the five entities to have won the ownership rights already own a team in the Men's IPL, the Adani group have finally won a bid at IPL auctions after years of losing.

The Women's IPL will have five franchises. Sportzpics

After all the hiatus and hara-kiri, the BCCI have announced the five entities to own the franchise rights for the Women’s IPL, and the fans have gone berserk.

While four of the five also own a men’s IPL team, Adani Sportsline have finally acquired an IPL franchise albeit in the Women’s IPL, and will have their team with Ahmedabad as their city.

The other four entities to own the franchises are Indiawin Sports Private Limited (Reliance/ MI group, Mumbai), Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (Bangalore), JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited (Delhi), and Capri Global Holdings Private Limited (Lucknow).

The confirmed bid valuation for all five entities combined was ₹ 4669.99 crore.

Here are some of the top reactions –

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 16:11:01 IST

