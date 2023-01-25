The auction for five women’s IPL teams (which will be known as Women’s Premier League) were concluded in Mumbai on Wednesday with owners of men’s IPL teams Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as Adani Group and Capri Global, the owners of Sharjah Warriors in ILT20, winning the bids.

The BCCI earned a total of Rs 4669.99 crore from the auction of women’s IPL teams, with Adani group buying the most expensive franchise for Rs 1289 crore.

The Ahmedabad team went to Adani Sportsline, while IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals won the bids for Mumbai (Rs 912.99 crore), Bengaluru (Rs 901 crore) and Delhi (Rs 810 crore) respectively.

Capri Global Holdings won the bid for the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore.

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah while making the announcement on Twitter also shared that the board has decided to name the league Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder,” he tweeted.

The bids:

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd – Rs 1289 crore (Ahmedabad)

Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (MI) – Rs 912.99 crore (Mumbai)

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (RCB) – Rs 901 crore (Bengaluru)

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (DC) – Rs 810 crore (Delhi)

Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd – Rs 757 crore (Lucknow)

BCCI recently sold women’s IPL media rights to Viacom 18 for INR 951 crore for a five-year period between 2023 and 2027.

