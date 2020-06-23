First Cricket
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle says Test cricket is the ultimate challenge, it teaches you how to live life

He might be a limited-overs marauder but West Indies swashbuckler Chris Gayle says there is nothing more challenging than Test cricket, a format that can also help one understand the vagaries of life.

Press Trust of India, Jun 23, 2020 12:45:03 IST



Speaking to Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal for BCCI's online show 'Open Nets', Gayle, who has played 103 Tests in his roller-coaster career, said nothing beats the Test experience. He hasn't, however, played in the longest format since 2014.



File image of Chris Gayle. AP

"Test cricket is the ultimate. Playing Test cricket also gives you a chance, how to live life because playing five days of cricket is very challenging. It tests you so many times, makes sure you are disciplined in everything you did," he said.

"It also teaches you how to rebound from a tough situation," he added.

It's a view similar to India captain and Gayle's former IPL teammate Virat Kohli, a man who claims to have picked up life lessons from the traditional format.

Often accused of focussing entirely on the shorter formats, the 40-year-old encouraged youngsters to strive to play Tests but not be so driven that they do not have a life beyond cricket.

"Test cricket allows you to test your skills and mental toughness...Just be dedicated, enjoy what you do. Even if it's not within the sport, there's always something in open out there for you," Gayle said.

"So, if one thing doesn't work, always remember there's another opportunity for you. So please don't be heartbroken if you are cricketer and don't make within the cricketing arena," he added.

