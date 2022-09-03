Watch: Zimbabwe players’ grand celebrations after record win against Australia

Zimbabwe sealed a record win against Australia by 3 wickets in the third ODI of the series in Townsville after chasing down a target of 142 runs
Zimbabwe sealed a record win against Australia by 3 wickets in the third ODI of the series in Townsville after chasing down a target of 142 runs. Now, Zimbabwe cricket has posted a video on the official Twitter handle where the players can be seen having a grand celebration after the victory.
The visitors had a decent start to the chase as the openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani put up a partnership of 38 before Kaitano departed for 19 off 25.
#3rdODI | Castle Corner, see what you’ve done? But who can blame us! Thanks for the support and inspiration, home or away! @CastleCornerZW #AUSvZIM | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Vp6VYRWSXU
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 3, 2022
The Zimbabwean side began to lose wickets at regular intervals from there on but it was captain Regis Chakabva who resisted well and held the fort at one end to eventually return unbeaten at 37 off 72 and took his side home. Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets at the cost of 30 runs in 10 overs for Australia.
Earlier, the visitors rattled the Australian batting unit and bundled them out for 141 in 31 overs. Ryan Burl bagged a five-wicket haul which also included the dismissals of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. Warner was the lone warrior for Australia as he struck 94 off 96 deliveries before being caught in the deep by Brad Evans.
The hosts had earlier taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches while Zimbabwe etched a consolation win.
