AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Cricket fraternity, fans praise Zimbabwe for their historic win against Australia

Zimbabwe’s 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final ODI at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville.

Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated that stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digits. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe rode on Tadiwanashe Marumani’s 35 and skipper Regis Chakabva’s unbeaten 37 to notch up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs for a memorable win.

It is Zimbabwe’s first-ever victory on Australian soil and only third win against the Aussies in ODIs. Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches in ODI. Out of these 33 games, Australia have won 29 whereas Zimbabwe have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended without a result.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity and fans took to social media to applaud Zimbabwe for their brilliant performance and historic win. Here are some of the reactions:

Wow! Feels good when an underdog does well.

Zimbabwe beating a full strength Australian side in Australia. Not that anywhere else would have been lesser, but at home beating Australia has to be

One of the biggest upsets in history of ODI cricket. Well done Zimbabwe. #AusVsZim pic.twitter.com/PeYDBUpi65 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 3, 2022

ODI wins against Australia in Australia in last 15 years

Zimbabwe: 1 in 3 matches

Pak + WI: 1 in 21 matches #AusVsZim — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 3, 2022

Ryan Burl used to glue his shoes to wear them as Zimbabwe had no sponsors 15 months back – today he won Man Of The Match Award against Australia in Australia and helped his team to the win. Inspirational stories all around, Zimbabwe cricket is growing well! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LdyxsklLPr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2022

13th ranked ODI team, lots of injuries, playing against a full strength Australia, in the ODI super league, they have beaten 5-time world Champions in Australia. What a day in cricket, Hats off Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/068OakAqLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 3, 2022

Zimbabwe have pulled off one of the biggest ODI upsets in recent memory on a history-making day that also saw Mitchell Starc set a new world record @joshschon | #AUSvZIM Recap + highlights: https://t.co/3pbLZByy1V — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 3, 2022

Congratulations to Zimbabwe on a fantastic win over Australia..one to savour..so good to see! Well done @ed_rainsford..#AUSvZIM — Hemant (@hemantbuch) September 3, 2022

Excellent from Zimbabwe. First a win against Bangladesh, then giving India a scare, then winning an ODI v Australia in Australia. All in roughly one month. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 3, 2022

Zimbabwe defeated Australia in Australia by 3 wickets for the first time in 8 years. Congratulations to #Zimbabwe for the historical win. #AUSvZIM #PAKvHK pic.twitter.com/YApmdpX0pW — Abdul Basit Mohmand (@basitmohmand334) September 3, 2022

A moment Zimbabwe cricket will remember for years – beating Australia at their home turf without some of their star. Well done, Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/0TYvq5S0eZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2022

Earlier, Zimbabwe’s part-time leggie Ryan Burl bagged five wickets to help his side restrict Australia to a low score. Burl bowled just 3 overs, giving just 10 runs, while taking a fifer. His victims were David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Notably, only Warner shined for the hosts in the batting department as he slammed 94, but apart from him, no Aussie batter could get going as they fell victim to Zimbabwe’s seamers and Burl’s brilliance.

Moreover, apart from Warner and Maxwell (19), no Aussie batter even touched the double-figure mark.

Interestingly, Burn ran through Australia’s lower order as their last five wickets of fell for just 12 runs, including Warner taken at deep midwicket, six short of his first international hundred since January 2020.

Burl, who is an aggressive left-handed middle-order batter and a part-time leg-spinner, has played 3 Tests, 34 ODIs, and 47 Tests for Zimbabwe.

Other than Burl, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, and Sean Williams picked a wicket each while Brad Evans scalped 2 wickets.

Defending a low total, Australia’s bowlers tried admirably to defend the low total, but visiting captain Chakabva (37 off 72 balls) ensured his side secured an unlikely upset.

For the Aussies, Hazlewood pocketed three wickets, while Starc, Cameron Green, Agar, and Stoinis picked a wicket each.

Brief scores: Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.