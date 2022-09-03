Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Cricket fraternity, fans praise Zimbabwe for their historic win against Australia

It is Zimbabwe’s first-ever victory on Australian soil and only third win against the Aussies in ODIs.

A snap from the 3rd ODI between Australia and Zimbabwe. Image: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Zimbabwe’s 28-year-old leg-spinner Ryan Burl took five wickets as he guided the visitors to a historic three-wicket win against powerhouse Australia in the third and final ODI at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville.

Though Australia clinched the series 2-1, it was the manner in which the hosts capitulated that stood out, with nine of their batters scoring in single digits. Opener David Warner, with his patient 96-ball 94, helped the hosts to 141 before they were bundled out in 31 overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe rode on Tadiwanashe Marumani’s 35 and skipper Regis Chakabva’s unbeaten 37 to notch up the required runs for the loss of seven wickets in 39 overs for a memorable win.

It is Zimbabwe’s first-ever victory on Australian soil and only third win against the Aussies in ODIs. Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches in ODI. Out of these 33 games, Australia have won 29 whereas Zimbabwe have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended without a result.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity and fans took to social media to applaud Zimbabwe for their brilliant performance and historic win. Here are some of the reactions:

Earlier, Zimbabwe’s part-time leggie Ryan Burl bagged five wickets to help his side restrict Australia to a low score. Burl bowled just 3 overs, giving just 10 runs, while taking a fifer. His victims were David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Notably, only Warner shined for the hosts in the batting department as he slammed 94, but apart from him, no Aussie batter could get going as they fell victim to Zimbabwe’s seamers and Burl’s brilliance.

Moreover, apart from Warner and Maxwell (19), no Aussie batter even touched the double-figure mark.

Interestingly, Burn ran through Australia’s lower order as their last five wickets of fell for just 12 runs, including Warner taken at deep midwicket, six short of his first international hundred since January 2020.

Burl, who is an aggressive left-handed middle-order batter and a part-time leg-spinner, has played 3 Tests, 34 ODIs, and 47 Tests for Zimbabwe.

Other than Burl, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, and Sean Williams picked a wicket each while Brad Evans scalped 2 wickets.

Defending a low total, Australia’s bowlers tried admirably to defend the low total, but visiting captain Chakabva (37 off 72 balls) ensured his side secured an unlikely upset.

For the Aussies, Hazlewood pocketed three wickets, while Starc, Cameron Green, Agar, and Stoinis picked a wicket each.

Brief scores: Australia 141 in 31 overs (David Warner 94; Ryan Burl 5/10) lost to Zimbabwe 142/7 in 39 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/30) by three wickets.

Updated Date: September 03, 2022 12:31:42 IST

