Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Ryan Burl's fifer helps ZIM stun hosts by three wickets

Zimbabwe rode on a brilliant bowling performance by Ryan Burl to stun Australia on Saturday as they defeated the hosts by three wickets in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville.

After bundling out Australia for a mere 141 in 31 overs, Zimbabwe rode on Tadiwanashe Marumani’s 35 and skipper Regis Chakabva’s unbeaten 37 to win the dead rubber with 11 overs to spare to deny the hosts a clean sweep.

Also, it is Zimbabwe’s first-ever victory on Australian soil and only third win against the Aussies in ODIs. Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches in ODI. Out of these 33 games, Australia have won 29 whereas Zimbabwe have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended without a result.

Earlier, Zimbabwe’s part-time leggie Ryan Burl bagged five wickets to help his side restrict Australia to a low score. Burl bowled just 3 overs, giving just 10 runs while taking a fifer. His victims were David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

Notably, only Warner shined for the hosts in the batting department as he slammed 94, but apart from him, no Aussie batter could get going as they fell victim to Zimbabwe’s seamers and Burl’s brilliance.

Moreover, apart from Warner and Maxwell (19), no Aussie batter even touched the double-figure mark.

Interestingly, Burn ran through Australia’s lower order as their last five wickets fell for just 12 runs, including Warner taken at deep midwicket, six short of his first international hundred since January 2020.

Burl, who is an aggressive left-handed middle-order batter and a part-time leg-spinner, has played 3 Tests, 34 ODIs, and 47 Tests for Zimbabwe.

Other than Burl, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, and Sean Williams picked a wicket each while Brad Evans scalped 2 wickets.

Defending a low total, Australia’s bowlers tried admirably to defend the low total, but visiting captain Chakabva (37 off 72 balls) ensured his side secured an unlikely upset.

For the Aussies, Hazlewood pocketed three wickets, while Starc, Cameron Green, Agar, and Stoinis picked a wicket each.

Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Chakabva won the toss and decided to bowl first.

It is worth noting that Australia won both opening matches to clinch the series, taking the first by five wickets and the second by eight wickets, also in Townsville. In both matches, Zimbabwe lost the toss and batted first.

