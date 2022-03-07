Watch: 'Would say just how much I love him', emotional Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Shane Warne

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting broke down as he remembered Shane Warne on the latest edition of The ICC Review. Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, died of a heart attack on Saturday.

Talking about the spin legend, Ponting shared how the tragedy has been a big blow to him personally and what he would have said to Warne before he passed away.

"I would say just how much I love him," Ponting said with tears in his eyes. "I didn't say that to him and I wish I did."

"I woke up nice and early I was getting the kids ready to go to netball and Rianna (Ponting’s wife) looked at her phone and told me the news about Warney," he said.

"I grabbed the phone out of her hand to look at it and I couldn’t believe it and it is still the same now...It was so raw to me I couldn’t really speak and every time I thought about him and our experiences and our journey together and I just got short for words.

"Even today I have had the TV on watching the tributes, but every time I hear his voice I have to turn it off...It's been a tough couple of days, but it makes us a bit more aware of things I probably need to pay more attention to and there is stuff there for all of us to learn.”

Ponting also spoke about the type of character Warne was.

"If you spent a day with him (it was amazing to) see some of the names flashing up on his mobile phone," Ponting said.

"It was very rare for Warney just to be sitting at home. He would always try and find time for his friends and his family and that was one of his great strengths....The more people talking about Shane, the thing that will shine through will be just how loyal he was to family and friends and how loved he was.

"He had the energy that drew you to him and that is a trait that not a lot of people have."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.