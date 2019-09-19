First Cricket
Watch: When Yuvraj Singh set the stage on fire with six sixes in an over on this day 12 years ago

Yuvraj amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

Asian News International, Sep 19, 2019 16:25:53 IST

New Delhi: On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board.

India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs. The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 37-year-old was phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Indians shared the memory of Yuvraj's knock on their official handles.

"#OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 etched his name into the record books by hitting six sixes in an over," BCCI tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 smashed Stuart Broad for sixes in an over and the rest is HISTORY #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @BCCI," Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on 10 June.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 16:25:53 IST

