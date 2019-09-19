Watch: When Yuvraj Singh set the stage on fire with six sixes in an over on this day 12 years ago
Yuvraj amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 12 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM USA beat Namibia by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 20th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW vs JPNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 20th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs CHNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Caught between diplomatic skirmishes of India and Pakistan, Kashmiris respond with eerie calm that benefits neither
-
Political drama staged in West Bengal over ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar may prove costly for CM Mamata Banerjee
-
Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu calls on rival Benny Gantz to form coalition as exit polls indicate no clear winner
-
Teaser loans a rude shock for many homebuyers when interest rates shoot up; RBI right to decline SBI’s idea from Day One
-
Suriya on how he embraced grey shades with Kaappaan, and sharing screen space with Mohanlal
-
Champions League: Hector Herrara's last-minute goal saves Atletico Madrid; Angel Di Maria shines with a brace against Real
-
No Outlaws in the Gender Galaxy: Revisiting Zubaan's 2015 book, and what it illuminates of queer identities
-
Senthil Kumaran on documenting human-wildlife conflict, and photography as a socio-political tool
-
Law ministry appoints four new Supreme Court judges; total number reaches sanctioned strength of 34
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.
The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board.
India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs. The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.
The 37-year-old was phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for the 362 runs and 15 wickets.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Indians shared the memory of Yuvraj's knock on their official handles.
"#OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 etched his name into the record books by hitting six sixes in an over," BCCI tweeted.
#OnThisDay in 2007, @YUVSTRONG12 smashed Stuart Broad for sixes in an over and the rest is HISTORY #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan @BCCI," Mumbai Indians tweeted.
Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on 10 June.
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2019 16:25:53 IST
Also See
James Anderson, Stuart Broad's days of spearheading England's fast bowling attack are over, feels Michael Vaughan
Andrew Strauss appointed Chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board's cricket committee
Ashes 2019: Australia's Steve Smith hits fifty on return after suffering concussion