Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated India’s series win over Australia on Sunday with an epic reaction, videos of which have since gone viral on social media platforms. India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against Australia, courtesy of their brilliant batting performance at Hyderabad.

The team managed to chase down 187 with ease. What caught everyone’s attention in the game was not just the performances of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, both of whom scored half-centuries, but also the celebrations by Rohit Sharma and Kohli after Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs.

In the final over of the encounter, India required 11 runs off 6 deliveries. With Kohli at the crease, fans had high hopes that India could get past the finish line. The star batter did not disappoint. He hit a six off Daniel Sams in the first delivery, bringing the required runs to 5. However, Sams bowled a back of the length outside off in the very next delivery, forcing Kohli to hit the ball directly into Aaron Finch’s hands. The right-handed batter went back to the hut after scoring 63 off 48, and the pressure mounted on India.

Dinesh Karthik was sent in next and managed to take a single. Hardik Pandya, who was on the crease, faced a dot ball from Sams next. With 4 required off two balls, Pandya managed to hit a boundary and finish the match with one ball to spare. Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who were on the staircase near the Indian dressing room, broke into ecstatic celebrations. The duo were seen jumping and hugging each other.

Watch:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, divided by fans united by passion and love towards country and TEAM INDIA 🇮🇳#INDvAUS #SuryakumarYadav #KingKohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/JJEj2XF09N — Anshul Talmale (@TalmaleAnshul) September 25, 2022

Later on, the Player of the Match award was given to Suryakumar Yadav for scoring 69 off 36 balls. His power-packed innings was laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes. Earlier, Australian opener Cameron Green and Tim David had managed to slam half-centuries to guide the visitors to 186.

With this victory, India managed to break Pakistan’s tally and record the most wins by a men’s T20I team in a calendar year. The fixture was India’s 21st T20I win.

