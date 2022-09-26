India beat Australia in a hard-fought three-match series 2-1 after having their back to the wall, losing the first match.

Australia won the first match in Mohali by four wickets, but India came back stronger winning the rain-curtailed eight-over match in Nagpur and defeating the World Champions once again in the third match, in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli who could not get going in the first two games, was back to his chasing best in the final match, staying till the last over and scoring a brilliant 63 off 48 balls.

Australia were brilliant with the bat in all three games, but their bowlers failed to defend the totals in Nagpur and Hyderabad as Indian batters ensured some brilliant batting display. India too batted well in the first match but were not able to defend a 209-run target.

It is important to note that Australia did not have several key players from the World Cup squad, including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis.

From Axar Patel’s magical bowling, Cameron Green’s absence from the World Cup squad, and India’s mixed bag of fielding, there are some important talking points from the series.

Axar Patel’s magical bowling

Axar Patel was drafted into the squad after an injury to Ravindra Jadeja that will keep him out of action for quite a while. But the all-rounder has exploited the opportunity brilliantly, bowling in an excellent manner and ending as the highest wicket-taker in the series.

Axar picked up eight wickets in the series and was also adjudged the man of the series. His economy of 6.3 in a high-scoring series was also far better, with Yuzvendra Chahal’s 9.5 being the second best amongst bowlers who played all three games.

Just as a magician would produce a rabbit out of his hat, Axar was able to pick wickets at regular intervals for India, out of nowhere, in the powerplay as well as in the middle overs. While his batting and fielding might still raise some questions, his bowling has been the best in the series, and looks like an able replacement for Jadeja.

The Cameron Green show

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was one of the best performers for the visitors on the tour as he ended up being the highest run-scorer for the Aussies, opening the batting in all games. While his 61 laid the platform in the first match for a mammoth run-chase, his scintillating 52 off 21 deliveries in the powerplay risked taking the game away from India before he was dismissed in the fifth over.

Green also gave regular overs to his captain but wasn’t as threatening as he was with the bat. His economy of 4.7 in the third match, conceding just 14 runs in three games was best amongst the Aussie bowlers.

However, Green is not a part of the T20 World Cup squad and that might raise some eyebrows, especially after his performances against India in India.

India’s suicidal death bowling

Right since Asia Cup, India’s bowling at the death has been more than worrisome and the series against Australia was no different.

The Asia Cup was vented upon the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel. But even the comeback of the duo has not resulted in any better performance with the ball.

The prime example was India failing to defend a 200-plus target in the first match. While the second match was only eight over per side, the third match again saw Indian bowlers being tanked for mammoth sixes in the final overs. Even the likes of Bumrah were not spared as he went for 50 runs in four overs, 24 runs of which came in the 17th and 19th overs.

India will need to work on their death bowling, or will always have to bowl first to ensure they can chase the target. But considering the current situation, defending looks like a bad proposal.

India’s fielding – a mixed bag

India’s fielding in the series has looked marvelous at times and in other moments has seemed lustreless on the field.

India executed some brilliant run-outs in the series – Virat Kohli in the second match, and Axar Patel in the third match putting brakes on Aussie batters and getting wickets at important intervals.

On the other hand, they have dropped multiple catches in the series and that might result lethal in any game. The matter might get veiled behind the series win, but it should not be ignored and the fielding coach will have to look into the matter.

Australia’s finishers – Tim David and Matthew Wade

Newcomer Tim David proved to be an able finisher and showed the reason for all the hype before the start of the series in the last match of the series, scoring a brisk 27-ball 54. Indian bowlers had pulled things back in the middle overs but David gave Aussies a much-needed thrust and ensured the team ended 20 overs beyond a score of 180.

David’s other companion Matthew Wade has been in a different zone in recent times and showed his worth in the first match of the series as he drove his side to a win with 21-ball 45. If that wasn’t enough to show his caliber, he again smashed a 20-ball 43 in Nagpur and took his team to a respectable total of 90 runs in eight overs.

The duo proves to be a huge threat to the opponents as they will play in their own backyard in the T20 World Cup.

