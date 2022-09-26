Cameron Green's half-century sets news T20 record on Indian soil while India post their 21st T20 win of the season, taking over Pakistan's previous record in India's 2-1 series win over Australia.
Blistering knocks by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and a late cameo of 25* run off 16 balls by Hardik Pandya took India to a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final game to seal the three-match T20I series 2-1 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.
Suryakumar smashed 69 off 66 balls while Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls to guide Men in Blue to a thrilling run chase victory.
We take a look at interesting facts and figures from the game in our stat attack:
(With inputs from ANI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India won the third and deciding Twenty20 against Australia in the last over after punchy fifties by Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in Hyderabad
Australia produced a fine batting show to beat hosts India by four wickets in the first T20I
India and Australia's training session had to be cancelled on Thursday due to rain. It remains to be seen whether live action would be interrupted today.