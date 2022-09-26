Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Australia: Men in Blue overtake Pakistan's T20 record, Cameron Green's record-breaking 50 in stat attack

Cameron Green's half-century sets news T20 record on Indian soil while India post their 21st T20 win of the season, taking over Pakistan's previous record in India's 2-1 series win over Australia.

India's Dinesh Karthik stumps Australia's Steve Smith during third T20 in Hyderabad on Sunday. AP

Blistering knocks by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and a late cameo of 25* run off 16 balls by Hardik Pandya took India to a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final game to seal the three-match T20I series 2-1 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar smashed 69 off 66 balls while Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls to guide Men in Blue to a thrilling run chase victory.

We take a look at interesting facts and figures from the game in our stat attack:

  • Cameron Green’s 52 runs were also the most by a batter in the powerplay in a T20I against India.
  • Cameron Green’s 19-ball 50 was the fastest T20I half-century scored against India.
  • Axar Patel was the top wicket-taker in the series with his spells of 3/17, 3/33, and 2/13 is the best in all the respective games in the series.
  • India have now the most T20I wins at home in a calendar year with 10, the previous record was held by Zimbabwe, who have won nine matches this year. India previously won eight matches in 2017.
  • This was India’s 21st win in T20s this year, overtaking Pakistan’s record of 20 wins last year.
  • This was Suryakumar Kumar Yadav’s fourth 50-plus score at No. 4 or lower in a year in T20Is. Yuvraj Singh in 2009 shot three fifty-plus scores.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: September 26, 2022 00:48:49 IST

