Blistering knocks by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and a late cameo of 25* run off 16 balls by Hardik Pandya took India to a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final game to seal the three-match T20I series 2-1 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Suryakumar smashed 69 off 66 balls while Kohli scored 63 off 48 balls to guide Men in Blue to a thrilling run chase victory.

We take a look at interesting facts and figures from the game in our stat attack:

Cameron Green’s 52 runs were also the most by a batter in the powerplay in a T20I against India.

Cameron Green’s 19-ball 50 was the fastest T20I half-century scored against India.

Axar Patel was the top wicket-taker in the series with his spells of 3/17, 3/33, and 2/13 is the best in all the respective games in the series.

India have now the most T20I wins at home in a calendar year with 10, the previous record was held by Zimbabwe, who have won nine matches this year. India previously won eight matches in 2017.

This was India’s 21st win in T20s this year, overtaking Pakistan’s record of 20 wins last year.

This was Suryakumar Kumar Yadav’s fourth 50-plus score at No. 4 or lower in a year in T20Is. Yuvraj Singh in 2009 shot three fifty-plus scores.

