Wankhede may have already witnessed the perfect catch of the tournament in a battle between the new entrants, Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. Former Kolkata Knight Riders’ opener Shubman Gill took a stunning catch during the fourth over of the game bowled by Varun Aaron.

After the dismissal of KL Rahul on the very first delivery of the game by Mohammad Shami, the bowling unit of the Gujrat Titans was looking pretty confident. Shami then quickly scalped the wickets of Quinton De Kock and Manish Pandey to give this team a perfect start during the powerplay.

In between these two Test-match mode dismissals orchestrated by Shami, Varun Aaron took the responsibility to send dangerous batsman Evin Lewis back to the pavilion on the third ball of the fourth over.

Evin Lewis mistimed the short delivery while trying to play a pull shot. He wanted to smack Aaron through the onside. The ball went high in the air but did not cover that much distance. It appeared to land safely but alert Shubman Gill had other ideas. He reacted quickly and chased the ball while backwards keeping his eyes on the ball.

He timed a sensational dive to catch the ball with both hands. Along with the spectators on the field, the fans on social media also went crazy after watching Gill take the flying catch in his debut match for the newcomers in IPL 2022.

Soon after his brilliant effort, fans from every corner of the country praised him on Twitter. Many congratulatory tweets and memes following the video and photos of the catch were shared on social media.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Gill's catch:

This is exceptional catch by Shubman Gill, just wow! pic.twitter.com/IiebdsP5pK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022

CATCH THAT, Shubman ICYMI - An outstanding leaping catch from @ShubmanGill that ended Evin Lewis's stay out there in the middle. Full video ️️https://t.co/le0ebbkUdw #TATAIPL #GTvLSG pic.twitter.com/90Sq0Qkdrt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2022

What do you think of Shubman Gill's brilliant catch?

