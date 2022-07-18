Yuvraj Singh's tweet on Rishabh Pant goes viral: '45-minute conversation made sense'

After Rishabh Pant fashioned an emphatic Indian victory in the third and final ODI of the three-match series versus England, Yuvraj Singh's tweet about the wicketkeeper-batsman has gone viral on social media.

Pant, who was yet to make a substantial contribution with the bat in the format, arrived in fine fashion with an unbeaten hundred under pressure. Yuvraj lavished praise on the duo of Pant and Hardik Pandya, who also hit a brisk fifty, and the tweet talked about the former Indian cricketer's "45-minute conversation" with Pant.

"Looks like the 45-minute conversation made sense!! Well played @RishabhPant17. That's how you pace your innings. @hardikpandya7, great to watch #indiavseng," tweeted Yuvraj.

Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch 💪 #indiavseng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 17, 2022

Chasing 260, India didn't get off to an ideal start as they lost top-order batters, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, cheaply and Suryakumar Yadav didn't make a healthy contribution with the bat. The pair of Pant and Pandya came together when the scoreboard read a concerning 72/4. While Pant was watchful to start with, Pandya hit the fluent gear early in his innings and kept the scoreboard ticking.

In Numbers: India vs England 3rd ODI Stats

During his 55-ball 71, Pandya was driving the stand with Pant before he got out in the 36th over of the chase. The damage however was already done, as far as England are concerned, and Pant played with a mature head to see the side through. While applying the finishing touches, Pant also completed his maiden ODI hundred.

With the win, India completed series wins in both ODIs and T20Is over the Jos Buttler-led unit. After losing the rescheduled fifth Test, Indian team got their act right in the limited-overs format and posed a stiff challenge to the hosts in all the six fixtures. The white ball results would do their confidence a world of good as the side prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

