Rohit Sharma sets another captaincy record with series wins in England

India defeated England by five wickets in the third ODI to pocket the series 2-1. With this win, India completed series wins in both T20Is and ODIs after drawing the five-Test series 2-2. India recently lost the rescheduled fifth Test but the side turned it around in the limited-overs format.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit became only the third side to win an ODI series away to England since 2015. Rohit also became the first Indian captain to register T20I and ODI series wins in England. India had registered its first ODI series win in England back in 1990 under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin. 24 years later, in 2014, MS Dhoni-led unit emulated the feat. Rohit is now the third Indian captain to register bilateral ODI series win in England.

A memorable #ENGvIND tour for #TeamIndia as we finish it on a winning note. 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cxPLXpoBvh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

Rohit is enjoying his run as white-ball captain of the Indian cricket team. Earlier on the tour, Rohit became the first captain in history of T20 cricket to register 14 wins on the trot. India won the series with the scoreline reading 2-1.

In the final ODI of the three-match series, India weren't in an ideal position chasing 260. The visitors lost top-order cheaply and were in a spot of bother at 72/4 before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya combined for a brilliant stand. While Pant hit a brilliant unbeaten hundred, Pandya scored a brisk fifty under pressure. Pant was adjudged player of the match for his match-winning contribution and Pandya bagged the player of the series award for his all-round show in the three-match series.

