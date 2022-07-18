Watch: Rishabh Pant hits five boundaries off David Willey to finish run chase quickly in Manchester

Rishabh Pant hit five consecutive boundaries off David Willey in the 42nd over when just 24 runs were needed of nine overs during the third ODI between India and England on Sunday. The southpaw, immediately after scoring his maiden ODI hundred, took the attack to Willey and smashed boundaries to all parts of the ground.

India finished the tricky-looking run chase in the 43rd over itself with 47 deliveries to spare.

Pant scored his maiden ODI century after 26 games, and it came at an important time with the series at stake for India. He also became only the third Indian wicketkeeper to score an ODI hundred outside Asia.

Pant played an innings that was different to his regular game. He was cautious and didn’t try to go after the bowlers early in his innings. Instead he made sure to stabilise the side after India lost four early wickets, while Hardik Pandya played the aggressor. But after Pandya departed, Pant shifted gears and brought to life his usual batting approach.

The 24-year-old started with a horizontal bat slap towards mid-off to start Willey’s 43rd over. He then pulled a short delivery towards square leg and drove the next ball through covers. He flicked the fourth ball, on his pads, towards fine leg. Then went to Ravindra Jadeja for a fist-bump. The crowd went berserk with India just a whisker away from victory. The fifth ball was driven through mid-on for another boundary as he bagged 20 runs of five balls.

Pant took a single of the last ball as Willey bowled a yorker, disallowing a finish in his over itself. However Pant reverse-swept Joe Root at the start of next over for a boundary and didn’t wait long to clinch the victory.

With an unbeaten 125, Pant registered the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in SENA countries. In the post-match presentation, he said that he enjoys batting in England.

India won the series 2-1 and Pant was awarded Player of the Match for his heroic century.

