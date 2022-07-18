Rishabh Pant becomes third Indian keeper to hit ODI century outside Asia

Rishabh Pant has become the third Indian wicketkeeper to score a century outside Asia with his 125-run knock against England on Sunday. His unbeaten ton proved crucial in India's successful run chase at Old Trafford, Manchester to see the visitors home. As a result, India won the third ODI by 5-wickets and clinch the series 2-1.

Pant's knock was even more important considering India lost their top batters - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - early in the 260 run chase.

The 24-year-old was not out on 125 runs from 113 balls with 16 fours and two sixes coming in it. He joined Rahul and KL Rahul as wicketkeepers to score centuries outside Asia.

Pant walked in to bat at No 4 and took his time to get settled. Even as wickets of Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav fell, he didn't lose control. He stitched a 133-run stand alongside Hardik Pandya to revive the visitors' chances.

After Pandya's exit, he joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja and the pairing added 55-runs for the sixth wicket to get the job done.

ODI centuries by Indian wicketkeepers outside Asia:

Rahul Dravid 145 vs Sri Lanka at Taunton in 1999

Rishabh Pant 125* vs England at Manchester in 2022

KL Rahul 112 vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2020

ODI centuries by Indian wicketkeepers outside India:

Rahul Dravid 145 vs Sri Lanka at Taunton in 1999

Rishabh Pant 125* vs England at Manchester in 2022

KL Rahul 112 vs New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2020

MS Dhoni 109* vs Hong Kong in Karachi in 2008

Rahul Dravid 104 vs UAE in Dambulla in 2004

Rahul Dravid 103* vs West Indies in Singapore in 1999

MS Dhoni 101* vs Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2010

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.