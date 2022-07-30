Commonwealth Games: Watch — Renuka Singh Thakur’s dream inswinger rattles Australia’s Tahlia McGrath

The might of the Australian women’s team was on display once again as despite being behind the eight-ball for a majority of the game, they beat India by 3 wickets in their first match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

On the back of a half-century by Harmanpreet Kaur, India had posted 153 runs. Defending the target, Renuka Singh Thakur broke the back of Australia with a four-wicket haul in the first five overs.

However, Ashleigh Gardner stood tall as Australia chased down the target with an over to spare. Despite the mediocre performances of all the other bowlers, Renuka Singh Thakur was absolutely brilliant as she ended with figures of 4 wickets for 18 runs.

Australia's star-studded batting order was slicked away by Thakur as she got rid of Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Tahlia McGrath.

The ball that really made everyone sit up and take note was the delivery to dismiss Tahlia McGrath. It was the perfect inswing delivery as the ball hooped in from way outside off stump and beat the attempted drive of McGrath. The ball snuck between the bat and pad and rattled the stumps.

As far as India’s batting in the match was concerned, Harmanpreet top scored with 52 while opener Shafali Verma contributed with a handy 48 runs.

Despite the roaring start and India’s continuous chipping away at the wickets, Australia’s depth in batting was far too much as they chased the target down with an over to spare. India will now take on Pakistan in their next match.

Pakistan and Barbados make up the other two sides in Group A. Group B has England, South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The top two sides from each group will make it through to the semi-finals.

