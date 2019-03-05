WATCH: MS Dhoni makes fan earn his hug ahead of Australia's chase in Nagpur
MS Dhoni tried to dodge a fan, who breached security in pursuit of a hug from the charismatic former captain.
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Hosts beat Aussies by eight runs
-
Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron face in Odisha after Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bashar al-Assad visit, says spokesperson; resignation rejected
-
In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban on ritual involving piercing of boys with metal hooks
-
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salman Khan's Eid releases
-
IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal intent; show cause notices issued
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how tainted wrestler's defence collapsed
-
Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spotlight, here's a lowdown on her history
-
Highlights, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur : भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को आठ रन से हराया
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
-
बातचीत की दुहाई दे रहे पाकिस्तान से बात ही तो करता रहा है भारत, अब जरा जुबान बदल गई है
-
LIVE: AAP-कांग्रेस के बीच नहीं हुआ गठबंधन, राहुल के साथ बैठक के बाद लिया गया फैसला
-
'वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस' पर राहुल की टिप्पणी पर भड़के गोयल, कहा- कुछ लोग बस इटली से इंपोर्ट करना चाहते हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is among the fastest runners between the wickets in international cricket. On Tuesday, the pace came in handy as he tried to dodge a fan, who breached security in pursuit of a hug from the charismatic former captain.
Dhoni did embrace the man but only after making him run for it.
Fan chases MS Dhoni during India's second ODI against Australia. PTI
The 37-year-old was taking position behind the stumps when India began their defence of 250 against Australia in the second ODI.
At that moment, a fan broke through the security to run on to the field wanting a hug from the World Cup-winning former skipper.
A grinning Dhoni quite literally played hard to get while the rest of the Indian team enjoyed the little moment before the second innings of the match got underway.
The man, clad in a white T-shirt, ran after his idol, who relented after a few seconds and embraced him.
The fan also touched Dhoni's feet before he was escorted out by a Vidarbha Cricket Association volunteer and a few security personnel.
Earlier, India were shot out for 250 despite a resolute under-pressure 40th hundred by skipper Virat Kohli.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019 20:01:39 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Injury scare for MS Dhoni as he's hit on arm during training session ahead of 1st ODI
India vs Australia: Kedar Jadhav says it's time to 'payback' as Virat Kohli backed him in difficult times
India vs Australia ODI stats preview: From Aaron Finch and Aussies' struggles to Virat Kohli and Co's superior record