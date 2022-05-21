Watch: Mitchell Santner grabs stunner to dismiss Sanju Samson in RR vs CSK IPL 2022 clash

We have already watched a lot of brilliant fielding efforts in this season of the Indian Premier League. On Friday, another such effort was seen when Chennai Super Kings spinner Mitchell Santner caught and bowled Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. The stunner from Santner ended the RR skipper’s innings at just 15.

Chasing 151, Rajasthan Royals received an early blow with the dismissal of an in-form Jos Buttler. After Moen Ali got Buttler out, Samson joined hands with Yashasvi Jaiswal to steer the innings. Though Jaiswal was looking confident while playing his strokes, Samson was finding it hard to connect the ball with his willow.

It was in the ninth over of Rajasthan’s innings when Santner was brought by MS Dhoni to bowl his second over. Following a couple of dots, the RR skipper was looking for a breakthrough. Santner delivered a full-length ball and Samson tried to strike it down the ground. But the spinner showed good athleticism to take the catch.

He stretched his hands and reached the ball, grasping it firmly. Along with the crowd in Brabourne, Samson also got stunned after watching Santner's splendid effort. He had to leave the track, after 15 off 20 deliveries.

While Chennai Super Kings had already been eliminated from the cash-rich league, Rajasthan Royals had almost qualified for the playoffs before the match.

Batting first, Chennai posted 150 runs, riding on Moeen Ali’s massive knock of 93 runs in 57 deliveries. Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy from the Rajasthan side got a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Rajasthan Royals suffered some early losses. But Jaiswal stuck to the crease and led the chase quite composedly. Later, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin played an explosive knock of 40 facing just 23 deliveries to take his side home.

He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his knock. Rajasthan Royals clinched the victory by five wickets and concluded their group league campaign with 18 points. They beat Lucknow Super Giants on the basis of net run rate to claim the second spot on the points tally. The Sanju Samson-led side will square off against Gujarat Titans in the qualifier stage.

