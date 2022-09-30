Celebrated umpire Aleem Dar copped a rather painful blow on his backside while officiating during the sixth Twenty20 International between Pakistan and England in Lahore on Friday.

Dar was standing at square leg during the final over of the powerplay after England invited Pakistan to bat in the penultimate game of the series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Haider Ali, the batter on strike, went for a pull off a short-of-length ball from Richard Gleeson — straight in the direction of the umpire.

Dar, who had a split second to react, tried swerving around, assuming the ball would pass by him at waist length, but to no avail. The ball dipped just as it was approaching him and ended up hitting him on the back of his left thigh.

Dar, however, remained lighthearted despite the blow, brushing the pain aside with a sheepish smile on his face as play carried on as normal.

Pakistan, who are 3-2 up in the seven-match series, lost the wickets of debutant Mohammad Haris and Shan Masood early in the powerplay. Skipper Babar Azam, however, brought his team back on its feet by forging vital partnerships with Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed as Pakistan reached 112/4 after 15 overs.

Along the way, he would bring up his 27th T20I half-century — his second fifty-plus score of the series — off 41 balls.

