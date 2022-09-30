Pakistan's Mohammad Haris off to forgettable start in T20Is as England remove debutant early

Pakistan on Friday welcomed another player into its fold with Mohammad Haris becoming the latest to represent the nation in cricket’s shortest format.

Wicketkeeper-batter Haris got his maiden T20I cap from Mohammad Rizwan, whom he replaced in the XI for the sixth T20I against England in Lahore, with the senior player having been rested after a terrific run in this series as well as in the preceding Asia Cup.

Haris, however, didn’t quite get his T20I career off to the kind of start he would’ve hoped, as he was dismissed for 7 off 8 balls off Richard Gleeson’s bowling. The 21-year-old did manage to crunch a six over mid on off Gleeson along the way, but was dismissed by the seamer three balls later in the same over, with Adil Rashid collecting a dolly at short third man after a thick top-edge by Haris.

Haris wasn’t Pakistan’s only casualty in the powerplay, with Shan Masood getting trapped LBW by David Willey in the very next over for a two-ball duck. Skipper Babar Azam and Haider Ali however, have since steadied the innings, with the hosts reaching 40/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Rizwan, whom Haris replaced, who has been Pakistan’s star performer this year and is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing series with 315 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 78.75. His absence, however comes at a crucial stage of the series when Pakistan are 3-2 ahead and will look to seal the seven-game affair with a game to spare.

