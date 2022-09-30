Pak vs Eng Live Scores, England win:
|Pakistan
|England
|169/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.45
|170/2 (14.3 ov) - R/R 11.72
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Philip Salt (W)
|not out
|88
|41
|13
|3
|Ben Duckett
|not out
|26
|16
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Nawaz
|4
|0
|43
|0
|Mohammad Wasim
|2.3
|0
|29
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 128/2 (9.3)
|
42 (42) R/R: 8.4
Philip Salt (W) 14(14)
Ben Duckett 26(16)
|
Dawid Malan 26(18) S.R (144.44)
lbw b Shadab Khan
Pakistan vs England 6th T20I, Highlights: England win the match by 8 wickets, level the series 3-3
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, England win:
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, England win:
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, England win:
England win by 8 wickets, with 33 balls left.
Phil Salt the hero of the night, the man of the moment seals the victory for the visitors. Full delivery outside off stump, Salt directs it towards extra-cover and gets the final run to mark the victory. Phil Salt played like it was the famous Cricket '07 video game. Yes, he was that clinical in England's win tonight!
Pak vs Eng Live Scores:
Pak vs Eng Live Scores:
Pak vs Eng Live Updates, Phil Salt survives:
Pak vs Eng Live Updates:
Pak vs Eng Live Updates:
Pak vs Eng Live Updates:
Pak vs Eng Live Updates:
Pak vs Eng Live Score:
Pak vs Eng Live Score, Asif Ali fails:
Pakistan: 136/5 (17 overs)
<Wicket> Asif Ali has been caught at backward point, trying to play an upper cut off a wide and short delivery from David Willey. Asif was expected to fire towards the end of the innings, but has failed to stand up to his reputation. Pakistan lose their fifth wicket at the end of 17th over. Asif Ali 9(9) c Topley b Willey
Pak vs Eng Live Score, Babar Azam joins Virat Kohli:
Babar Azam has smacked a six over the bowler's head and joins Virat Kohli for an interesting record! Pakistan skipper completes his 3000 runs in 81 innings - this is the joint fastest with Virat Kohli who as well achieved the feat in 81 innings!
Pak vs Eng Live Score, Iftikhar's mighty six:
<Six> Iftikhar has smashed Adil Rashid for a BIG six over deep square leg. That was beautiful sound of bat hitting the ball and that sound itself confirmed that this was disappearing into the crowd!
Pak vs Eng Live Score, Haider Ali out:
Pak vs Eng Live Score:
Pak vs Eng Live Scores, England have back to back wickets
<Wicket> David Willey with a beautiful in swinger there to Shan Masood. And the left-hander is caught plumb in front of the wickets. England have struck early and made their way to the Pakistan middle order in the fourth over itself!
Masood reviewed the umpire's decision, but it turns out to be a futile review and more out of desperation.
Shan Masood 0 (2) LBW David Willey
Pak vs Eng Live Updates:
The players are out in the middle. Babar Azam has taken the strike and has a new opening partner with him at the non-striker's end! With Rizwan being rested, Babar will have an added responsibility on him to lead the batting unit.
Reece Topley starts the proceedings for England
Pak vs Eng Toss Update:
No Jos Buttler yet for England. Mohammad Rizwan has also been rested as Haris makes his debut.
Playing XI:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani.
England: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson.
Pak vs Eng Toss Update:
Alright then, England have won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pakistan will bat first!
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sixth T20I between Pakistan and England, being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With a 3-2 lead, Pakistan will look to clinch the series today itself, not wanting to take it to the last game. England, on the other hand, will fight to level the series. The games have only been more intensified with the series going deeper and tonight's match is also expected to go down to the wire, if not more. Toss to be in 15 minutes and some changes on both sides are expected. We will take you through the ups and downs right throughout the 40 overs.
Preview: After some mundane one-sided matches, the last two games have turned the tables and the fans have been able to witness some nail-biting finishes. And, after chasing England for the first four games, Pakistan finally have taken a lead at the end of the fifth match.
Despite some one-sided games, the series has been fought closely and has only increased the hype going into the final games.
The hosts have come on top in the last two matches, both of which went down to the wire. Their bowlers have been able to perform under pressure situations and that is a brilliant sign for them and ominous for their opponents.
However, their batting, as usual, has raised questions and seems like it will continue to do so for a foreseeable future. Mohammad Rizwan continues to be in the form of his life, but the middle order has surely disappointed the fans with consistent failures. Skipper Babar Azam has also been lackluster after the initial games which also brought his maiden T20I century.
England also have similar concerns with the bat. A strong batting unit on paper has failed to show their power on the field. There have been individual heroics such as Liam Dawson in the fourth T20I and Moeen Ali in the fifth, but a lack of collective effort is resulting in losses for the visitors. At the moment, they can only pray for Jos Buttler to return to the playing XI.
The English bowlers apart from Mark Wood will look to step up to the occasion, especially when the series is on line for them.
We might see a couple of changes from both sides. Pakistan have confirmed that Muhammad Haris will make his debut tonight. Hence, Haris Rauf might be rested having played all five games so far. England might want Buttler in, but not risk even if he’s 99 percent ready to take the field. However, they might tinker with the bowling once again.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Congress President Elections LIVE: After filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Congress presidential polls on Friday, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, 'I am fighting for a big change.' Kharge also appealed to party delegates to vote for him in the election
Narendra Modi’s presence at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan is of significance. He will meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin and hold key discussions on G20, defence and more. The suspense remains whether the PM will meet the Chinese and Pakistani leaders
SCO Summit 2022 LIVE updates: This is the first in-person SCO Summit after COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The last in-person SCO Heads of State Summit was held in Bishkek in June 2019