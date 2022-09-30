Preview: After some mundane one-sided matches, the last two games have turned the tables and the fans have been able to witness some nail-biting finishes. And, after chasing England for the first four games, Pakistan finally have taken a lead at the end of the fifth match.

Despite some one-sided games, the series has been fought closely and has only increased the hype going into the final games.

The hosts have come on top in the last two matches, both of which went down to the wire. Their bowlers have been able to perform under pressure situations and that is a brilliant sign for them and ominous for their opponents.

However, their batting, as usual, has raised questions and seems like it will continue to do so for a foreseeable future. Mohammad Rizwan continues to be in the form of his life, but the middle order has surely disappointed the fans with consistent failures. Skipper Babar Azam has also been lackluster after the initial games which also brought his maiden T20I century.

England also have similar concerns with the bat. A strong batting unit on paper has failed to show their power on the field. There have been individual heroics such as Liam Dawson in the fourth T20I and Moeen Ali in the fifth, but a lack of collective effort is resulting in losses for the visitors. At the moment, they can only pray for Jos Buttler to return to the playing XI.

The English bowlers apart from Mark Wood will look to step up to the occasion, especially when the series is on line for them.

We might see a couple of changes from both sides. Pakistan have confirmed that Muhammad Haris will make his debut tonight. Hence, Haris Rauf might be rested having played all five games so far. England might want Buttler in, but not risk even if he’s 99 percent ready to take the field. However, they might tinker with the bowling once again.

