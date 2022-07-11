Virat Kohli's rough patch: What former cricketers and experts have said so far

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch with the bat as he hasn't really been among runs in the recent past. In fact, the right-handed batter scored 1 and 11 in the two T20Is that he played against England in the three-match tie.

India clinched the series 2-1 but Kohli's form has been under scrutiny. Some of the former cricketers and experts have even said that he might get dropped from the T20I side.

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil Dev told ABP News.

"Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn't performing, then you can't keep the performing youngsters out of the team," the World Cup-winning captain further added.

Former India player Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at the team management for not dropping Kohli despite his continuous failures. Prasad said that a player can't be included only on the basis of reputation and added that there have been instances in the past where the big names have been dropped for being out of form.

“There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback," tweeted Prasad.

“The yardsticks seem to have changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form. This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India’s greatest match-winner, Anil Kumble sat out on so many occasions, need actions for the larger good," he added.

Former cricketer Karsan Ghavri had also said that a player can't be included in the side just on the basis of his past records.

"He has to prove his form in the current series. These days you can't play for long riding on your name. Virat is a great player but only his name will not work. He has to perform and score runs. This is how it goes. Everybody understands that he is going through a rough patch and it happens with every player. He has the hunger for runs, hunger for success in his heart but his personal form is quite disappointing," Ghavri had said ahead of the T20Is against England.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria made a bold statement and said that Kohli has become a "liability" for the team.

"When the big guns were out, even then the team was performing, the youngsters were doing the job. The big player should understand that he is becoming a liability to the team. Virat Kohli has become a liability now. So either he needs to give up his place or make a comeback before the T20 World Cup," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

While the Indian batter's position in the side has come under the scanner, Kohli has received some support as well. Australia batter Usman Khawaja gave a witty reply to Kapil Dev's comments on dropping Kohli from T20Is.

Khawaja while commenting on ICC's post, wrote: "averages 50 at almost 140. Good call. Australia Agrees."

The present India skipper Rohit Sharma has also come in Kohli's support and has stated that a couple of bad series doesn't make him a bad player and added that every player goes through ups and downs.

"If you talk about form then everyone goes through ups and downs. The Player's quality does not get affected. So, we should keep these things in our minds. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player."

"We should not overlook his past performances. We who are in the team know the importance of the player. They have got all the right to talk about it but it does not matter for us too much," said Rohit in a post-match press conference.

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma lashed out at Kapil Dev's comments and said that he doesn't support the former captain's statements.

“I do not support the statements made by Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli. Nothing big happened with Virat that such kind of statement has been issued. Why is there so much hurry with Virat, he has done so well for the country. Making 70 international centuries is not a small thing. I do not think the board will make a decision to have him sit on the bench," Rajkumar said to ANI.

