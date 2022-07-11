Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form: Venkatesh Prasad

Former India player Venkatesh Prasad has taken a dig at the team management for persisting with Virat Kohli despite the batter's continuous failures with the bat. Kohli is going through a rough patch for quite sometime now and Prasad said that all the big guns were dropped from the side when they went out of form in the past.

“There was a time when you were out of form, you would be dropped irrespective of reputation. Sourav, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Bhajji all have been dropped when not in form. They have went back to domestic cricket, scored runs and staged a comeback," tweeted Prasad.

“The yardsticks seem to have changed drastically now, where there is rest for being out of form. This is no way for progress. There is so much talent in the country and cannot play on reputation. One of India’s greatest match-winner, Anil Kumble sat out on so many occasions, need actions for the larger good," he added.

Kohli scored just 1 and 11 in the two T20Is that he played against England in the three-match series that the visitors won 2-1.

India skipper Rohit Sharma though has come in support of Kohli and said that every player goes through ups and downs and a couple of bad series doesn't make him a bad player.

"If you talk about form then everyone goes through ups and downs. The Player's quality does not get affected. So, we should keep these things in our minds. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player."

"We should not overlook his past performances. We who are in the team know the importance of the player. They have got all the right to talk about it but it does not matter for us too much," said Rohit in a post-match press conference.

India lost the final T20I against England after they were restricted to 198/9 in 20 overs while chasing 216. Suryakumar Yadav was the pick of the batters for India after he scored a century that eventually went in vain.

