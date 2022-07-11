Rohit Sharma comes in defence of Virat Kohli, says Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes inside the team

Indian captain Rohit Sharma backed Virat Kohli following India's 2-1 T20I triumph over hosts England, saying he doesn't care about what various experts have to say about Kohli's recent form. The 35-year-old skipper, speaking to media at the post-match press conference, said Kapil Dev's recent thoughts on taking in-form player counts for little as he doesn't know what goes inside the team.

"Kapil Dev doesn't know what goes behind the scenes, we have a thought process, we make the team and there's a good discussion behind that. We give a run to the players, we back them. Whatever goes outside doesn't matter to us, what is going inside does," Sharma said.

Kohli endured a bad patch at the England series so far as he scored 12 runs (1 and 11) in the T20 matches he played so far after scoring just 31 runs during the lost fifth Test match at Edgbaston. Apart from that, Kohli had a pale IPL 2022 while his last century hasn't come since 2019.

However, Sharma said Kohli's recent fall won't let him forget what he has done for the team over the last decade.

"I don't know who are the experts who comment on player's spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can't just see what has happened over last few years," he said.

Rohit further added that form of a player fluctuates but class of a quality cricketer never fades and urged everyone to keep that in mind before judging the player.

"Form is something which goes up and down, but the quality of the player remains the same. We should keep this mind before making comments on other players, we know the importance of each player," he said.

