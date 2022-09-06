Virat Kohli shouldn't have made that comment at such a time: Madan Lal after icon's 'no one texted me' statement

Former India captain Virat Kohli had said that MS Dhoni was the only one who had reached out to him after the right-handed batter had given up the Test captaincy.

“When I left the Test captaincy, MS Dhoni was the only one among all the cricketers I had played with before who texted me,” Kohli had said during the press conference after India’s Super 4 game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

“A lot of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me. It comes from the genuine respect that we have for each other. There is no insecurity from either end in our equation. These things matter.

“I live my life with honesty and these things matter for me. I just want to say this, if I have to tell someone about their game, I reach out individually. Even if I have to reach out to them, I do it personally.”

Kohli’s comments haven’t really gone well with some of the former cricketers. Madan Lal has said that it’s not the right time for Kohli to make such comments, considering that the side is featuring in an important tournament.

“Virat shouldn’t have made such a comment at such a time,” Lal said on Sports Tak. “See you are playing important matches, in the middle of a tournament where you need to qualify for the final. It’s great that you have returned to form.

“Even if someone calls or doesn’t call, if you are in trouble you have to work on it. He should have said it a couple of months earlier as well. If you’re not in the best of nicks, you have to approach it yourself. Ego shouldn’t clash here.”

Kohli has returned to form with a couple fifties on the trot in the tournament. He scored a 44-ball 60 against Pakistan in the previous but that went in vain as The Men in Blue suffered a defeat eventually. Pakistan rode on some fine batting performance from Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz to clinch a win by 5 wickets.

India will now play Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 encounter on Tuesday. While the Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to get back in form, Sri Lanka would seek to continue their form as they are coming into this game on the back of a stunning win against Afghanistan in their respective Super 4 game.

