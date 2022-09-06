Virat Kohli shares cryptic post after revealing that only MS Dhoni texted him when he left Test captaincy

India’s talismanic batter Virat Kohli’s fiery press conference on Sunday became the talk of the town as he revealed that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was the only person who texted him when he left Test captaincy in January 2022 after the series against South Africa.

“When I left Test captaincy, I received a text from only one person that I have played with earlier, and that is MS Dhoni,” Kohli said in a media interaction after the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

“Many people have my contact number, and there are many people who keep giving suggestions on TV, but I didn’t receive a message from any of them. So when a connection with any person is genuine enough, it comes out in such a manner, because there is a sense of security on both sides.

“Neither I want anything from him, nor does he want anything from me. And neither was I ever insecure of him, nor was he insecure of me about anything,” Kohli, who top scored with 60 in India’s five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan, added.

He further said if someone was actually interested in helping him out during his bad time, they would have contacted him personally.

“If their criticism was genuine, they could have messaged me in person. The way I live my life with honesty, I would have talked one-on-one with a person that I wanted to help out.”

The bold statement by Kohli left the fans wondering if everything is fine within Team India, while some even accused the BCCI of treating Kohli boorishly in recent times.

Meanwhile, Kohli has once again left fans scratching their heads as, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old batter shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story which read, “Notice the people who are happy for your happiness, and sad for your sadness. They’re the ones who deserve special places in your heart.”

Virat should name player and share what message he was expecting: Gavaskar

Kohli should name the player he was expecting a call from after quitting Test captaincy and also specify the kind of message he was waiting for, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said on Monday.

Gavaskar was very categorical when he asked about Virat’s grievance.

“It’s very difficult to say as to whom Virat is referring to? If he would have taken any names, you can then go and ask that person, if you have contacted him or not. What I have heard is that he is talking about only MSD having called him after leaving Test captaincy,” Gavaskar told “Sports Tak”.

“If he is talking about former players, who have played with him, we know who all from that lot come on TV. He should name the player he is referring to. Ask them Kya Bhai aapne koi Message nahi kiya (Bro, you didn’t message me?)”.

But Gavaskar’s sharp wit and sarcasm was evident from what he said next about what exactly was Kohli expecting.

“What message did he want?” he questioned. “Encouragement? But then he is done with captaincy, so why would he need encouragement? That chapter (captaincy) is already closed,” Gavaskar said.