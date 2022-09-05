India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: Wounded India face resurgent Sri Lanka in do-or-die contest

Sri Lanka will boast of being first on the points table when they take on India who are yet to roll a six on their dice and start their journey in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka will ride high on confidence after their back-to-back nervy wins – against Bangladesh and Afghanistan, whereas India might feel wounded after their defeat against Pakistan when the two sides battle each other on Tuesday in their second Super fours stage match.

India vs Sri Lanka contests in the current year have been lopsided as Men in Blue ruthlessly whitewashed the Lankan Lions in a three-match series. Although Sri Lanka defeated India 2-1 a year back in July 2021, it was a second-string side that toured the island nation.

💬💬 “We have a healthy team environment and I’d like to give credit to the Captain and team management for the same,” @imVkohli on the team morale 👍#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/nvJ3jA3kNs — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2022

Whatever the points table suggests, India will again start as the favourites, but not clear favourites. The Asia Cup has been full off down to the wire matches, ensuring that the fans do not miss the Indian Premier League in this part of the year. And Sri Lanka have decided to say ‘Not today’ to the god of defeat. Their ‘never say die’ attitude has ensured their success so far in the tournament. And India’s challenges have already increased after the way they lost against Pakistan.

Read: Tough road ahead for India without Ravindra Jadeja

Despite being a strong team, India have looked mediocre in the last two games against Hong Kong and then Pakistan. While their bowling gave precarious signs against Hong Kong, it did ensure a defeat against Pakistan. And hence, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will have to try and better their combinations as only Virat Kohli’s form has been so far auspicious for them.

A few changes are expected in the Indian line-up. Deepak Hooda is not likely to get another game. Axar Patel might be brought in to give them a proper sixth bowling option. And Ravichandran Ashwin might finally get a game looking at Yuzvendra Chahal’s form. But Dinesh Karthik, who has been backed for long, will again be a doubtful starter. But the game against Pakistan showed that India need someone like him at the death.

Analysis: Men in Blue’s undisciplined bowling raises multiple questions for think tank

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will believe in themselves having pulled off multiple heists. Their batting has worked as a pack and they have hunted the opposition bowlers together rather than one batter playing an anchoring innings. Their middle order is as lethal as it can be with the likes of skipper Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa displaying some brilliant skills and chasing the highest totals in Sharjah and Dubai in back-to-back matches.

They will probably stick to the same playing XI unless there is an unwarranted impetus to make changes.

This is not the biggest rivalry. Sri Lanka ensured that they do not have to face their fiercest rivals Bangladesh again and ousted them at the first opportunity available. India, meanwhile, have a 1-1 record against Pakistan this Asia Cup and will try to finish in the top two and get into round three to spread happiness amongst the fans, organisers, and broadcasters alike.

India face a do-or-die situation. Sri Lanka will look to upset the entire fraternity at once, without a naagin dance this time.

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.