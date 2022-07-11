Virat Kohli is not far off from a real special innings, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has put his weight behind Virat Kohli and said that the right-handed batter isn't really far away from playing a "special innings".

“The pinnacle point in the series will be Virat. India need Virat back to form. They need him scoring runs. Only a few years ago, we were saying he’s the greatest chaser in white-ball history. I’ve seen glimpses that he is not far off from a real special innings. Hope we see it in the next series. Really want Virat scoring consistent runs,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

Kohli's form with the bat has come under scrutiny after his consistent failures. In fact, the right-hander managed to score 1 and 11 in the T20I series against England after playing the second and third match of the series.

India who had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches were handed a target of 216 runs in the final showdown. The visitors lost early wickets that included the dismissals of captain Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and Kohli.

But it was Suryakumar Yadav who held the fort at one end and notched up a century. His efforts eventually went in vain as India were restricted to 198/9 in 20 overs and lost the match by 17 runs.

The two sides will now lock horns in the ODI series slated to begin on Tuesday.

